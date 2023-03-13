New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-user, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428317/?utm_source=GNW



CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market Growth & Trends



The global CO2 medical laser systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.00% from 2023 to 2030. Key drivers expected to contribute to industry growth include rising geriatric population, increase in disease burden, high unmet medical needs in emerging & low-growth economies, and increase in public & private healthcare expenditure. Evolving technologies, which can enable the implementation of laser resurfacing technologies in additional treatment possibilities, are projected to promote market growth.



Furthermore, the development of therapies, such as laser ablation combined with platelet-rich plasma, laser-radiofrequency therapy, and drug delivery via laser technology, is estimated to decrease downtime & adverse effects of ablative resurfacing without lowering the effectiveness.Therefore, the introduction of technologically advanced devices by key players is also estimated to drive the market.



For instance, in May 2021, Lumenis Be Ltd. partnered with Harrods Wellness Clinic, London, to equip its esthetics clinic with the Stellar M22, which is expected to boost market growth in the near future.



Industry players focus on the development of new and more effective products resulting in greater accessibility of advanced laser techniques, which continuously undergo improvements.For instance, in April 2021, Alma Lasers launched Alma PrimeX, a noninvasive platform for body contouring and skin tightening.



Thus, the introduction of fractionated laser technology has led to lower downtime, rapid recovery, enhanced skin tone, and reduced facial wrinkles. Such advancements in laser technologies are anticipated to contribute to market growth.



CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market Report Highlights

• The dermatology application segment held the largest share in 2022 due to the high adoption of laser treatments for aesthetic procedures and demand for tattoo removal are the major segment drivers. Moreover, the growing demand for non-invasive procedures for aesthetics is also fueling the segment growth

• The outpatient facilities end-use segment held the largest share in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during to forecast period

• The segment growth is attributed to the presence of skilled and certified professionals in outpatient facilities. Dermatologists have proper medical training to ensure the avoidance of scarring, change in the skin’s texture, and burns & other wounds during or after the removal treatment

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during to forecast period due to the high incidence of chronic disorders, growth in medical facilities, and the launch of new products

• The industry is highly competitive due to the strong presence of global players

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428317/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________