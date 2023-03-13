NEWLY ELECTED 2023-25 OECTA PROVINCIAL EXECUTIVE

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- René Jansen in de Wal has been elected President of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) at OECTA’s Annual General Meeting in Toronto. René will begin his two-year term on July 1, 2023,
René has been a member of OECTA’s Provincial Executive since 2017 and currently serves as First Vice-President of the Association. A high school teacher and member of OECTA’s Toronto Secondary Unit, René has been teaching for more than 30 years. Throughout his career, René has maintained a passion for education and advocacy. As he explains, “Every class is a new challenge. I look for something special in every student and person I meet. In everyone there is something special, and something to learn from.”
Joining President-elect Jansen in de Wal, OECTA’s newly elected Provincial Executive members are:
Past President – Barb Dobrowolski, Eastern
First Vice-President – Chris Cowley, Brant Haldimand Norfolk
Second Vice-President – Anthony Rocchio, Sudbury Elementary
Third Vice-President – Diana Corazza, York
Treasurer – Michel Derikx, Hamilton-Wentworth
Councillors – Dean Demers, Kenora, and Melissa Garrett, Waterloo
OTF Table Officer – Andrew Robertson, Dufferin-Peel Secondary
Additionally, the following five members were elected to the positions of Governor with the Ontario Teachers’ Federation (OTF):
Julie Altomare-Di Nunzio, Toronto Elementary
Rick Belisle, Nipissing Secondary
Paul Kiely, Hamilton-Wentworth
Tracey Pecarski, Renfrew
Andrew Robertson, Dufferin-Peel Secondary
OECTA represents the 45,000 professionals who teach all grades in publicly funded English Catholic schools in Ontario.