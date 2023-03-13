New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Dissociation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428307/?utm_source=GNW



Cell Dissociation Market Growth & Trends



The global cell dissociation market size is expected to reach USD 863.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.55% of the overall revenue. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with the increasing focus on cell-based therapeutics, is boosting market growth. In addition, growing funding for cell-based research and increasing use of automated instruments are the key factors driving the industry. With the growing applications of patient-derived cells as a model system for research, the necessity for high-quality cell material is constantly developing. The capability to extract individual cells from tissues is presently a bottleneck for cell-based diagnostic technologies and remains vital in the areas of tissue engineering, emerging diagnostic methods, cancer research, and personalized medicine approaches.



Key challenges comprise the quality and yield or the purity and integrity of cells as well as reproducibility and throughput.To overcome these limitations, researchers from Institut für Politikwissenschaft are developing a mechanical tissue dissociation system based on counter-rotating rows of grinding teeth integrated into a standard 50 ml centrifuge tube.



The COVID-19 pandemic influenced market growth positively.Cell dissociation and tissue dissociation are used to aid cell-based therapies, primarily using Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs).



As a result, the usage of these enzymes increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which augmented market growth. In current years, stem cell therapy has become an advanced and promising scientific research topic.



The development of treatment methods has induced great opportunities.Stem cells have considerable potential to become one of the most significant aspects of medicine.



In addition to the fact that they play a huge role in developing restorative therapy, their study also divulges additional information about the complex events that happen during human development.Moreover, there is a growing interest in improving stem cell culture, not only because cell culture is extensively used in basic research for studying stem cell biology but also due to the potential therapeutic applications of cultured stem cells.



Dissociation plays an important role in various research and therapeutic applications, including drug discovery, development, and cell therapy.



Furthermore, increasing clinical trials, FDA approvals, and strategic initiatives, such as collaborations by major players, are boosting industry growth.For instance, in October 2021, RHEACELL, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany, focused on the clinical development of innovative stem cell therapeutics, received national approval under the German Medicinal Products Act for its cell therapy product AMESANAR.



In February 2023, IASO Biotherapeutics received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation and Fast Track designation from USFDA for its IND BCMA CAR-T CT103A for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Stringent regulations for raw materials and ethical issues concerning animal-derived products might hamper the industry’s growth to a certain extent.



The guidelines for the manufacturing of cell therapy products are still progressing.Still, the relevant reference is the USP 1046, which designates the significance of qualifying raw materials used in the manufacturing process.



Thus, considering the concerns, such as raw material consistency, origin, risk of impurity, and whether the raw material was manufactured under the GMP guidelines, is significant for approval.However, there is a growing interest in Animal-origin free and GMP-grade enzymes, which will drive the industry growth during the forecast period.



North America dominated the global industry in 2022 due to the high incidence of chronic diseases, the rise in investment funding by the government for cell therapy, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for laboratory and clinical research.



Cell Dissociation Market Report Highlights

• The enzymatic dissociation product segment accounted for the highest share in 2022 due to increased requirements and the importance of enzymatic dissociation products for pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, which, in turn, is likely to boost the adoption and anticipate the segment growth

• The tissue dissociation type segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the increased R&D activities and high prevalence of chronic disorders

• The biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies end-user segment led the industry in 2022 owing to growth in clinical trials of cell-based therapeutics, FDA approvals, and research on cell & gene therapy

• The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

• This is owing to the rising demand for novel therapeutics and rapid infrastructural development

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428307/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________