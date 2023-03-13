New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428297/?utm_source=GNW



The global dental fluoride treatment market size is expected to reach USD 20,545.6 million by 2030, and expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market is owing to the increasing prevalence of dental caries coupled with growing awareness about oral health.



Furthermore, governments have taken several initiatives to promote and improve oral health.For instance, the Colgate Palmolive and NHS England community pharmacy collaborated on a poster campaign from May to June 2019 to promote dental health.



This program aims to increase public and professional awareness of good oral health. It also covered a number of other issues, such as how to brush properly, using toothpaste that is best suited for children, and using sugar-free medicines.



According to the data published by CDC, in 2020, around 12.5% (30.8 million) of U.S. adults smoked cigarettes. It also stated that smoking is an important cause of severe gum disease globally and in the U.S., with Increasing cases. Furthermore, according to the Oral Health Foundation, people prone to smoking are more likely to have bacterial plaque, leading to gum disease. These factors would certainly boost the demand for dental fluoride treatment products.



Significant advancements over the years, such as developing new products and technologies to improve the efficacy of treatments and enhance the patient experience, have impacted the market positively.Smart toothbrushes, fluoride varnishes, nano-based fluoride treatments, and dental implants are some of the advancements.



These products can improve oral health outcomes and reduce the need for more invasive procedures.



Key players are considering several initiatives, such as new product launches, entering into a strategic alliance, and regional expansion, among others. For instance, in April 2021, Ultradent Products, Inc. acquired majority ownership of Vamasa SA de CV, a premier distributor of dental products in Mexico. This acquisition would give the company a better stronghold in Latin America.



Dental Fluoride Treatment Market Report Highlight

• Based on the product segment, toothpaste captured the highest market share in 2022 owing to its easy availability and affordability

• The fluoride varnish product segment is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years owing to a favorable reimbursement framework and treatment effectiveness

• Europe dominated the market share in 2022 owing to a favorable reimbursement framework, the presence of a relatively large number of dentists, and the high availability of market products for fluoride treatment

