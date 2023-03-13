ProntoForms Corporation Announces Option Grant

OTTAWA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field intelligence, today announced, pursuant to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that it has granted options as part of the overall remuneration and incentive program for its employees, officers, and directors, including options to purchase 367,500 common shares to officers and directors of the company. These stock options are exercisable at $0.50 per share, being the closing price of ProntoForms’ common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 10th, 2023, the trading day prior to the grant. Stock option grants are subject to necessary regulatory approvals.





About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field intelligence. The platform’s field workflows and data collection capabilities enable enterprise field teams to optimize decision-making, decrease organizational risk, maximize the uptime of valuable assets, and deliver exceptional service experiences. Over 100,000 subscribers use ProntoForms across multiple use cases, including asset inspection, compliance, installation, repair, maintenance, and environmental, health & safety with quantifiable business impacts.

The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.



