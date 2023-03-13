GitLab Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Highlights:



Total revenue of $122.9 million

GAAP operating margin of (38)%; Non-GAAP operating margin of (11)%

GAAP net loss per share of $(0.26); Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.03)

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights:

Total revenue of $424.3 million

GAAP operating margin of (50)%; Non-GAAP operating margin of (21)%

GAAP net loss per share of $(1.16); Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.46)

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-Remote - GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), The DevSecOps Platform, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2023, ended January 31, 2023.

“Now more than ever, it is critical for companies to show an immediate return on their software investments,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO, GitLab Inc. “With our DevSecOps platform, our customers are consolidating tools, reducing integration costs, increasing productivity, and accelerating their revenue by deploying their software faster. We believe we are well positioned to continue to demonstrate significant value to our customers in the current macroeconomic environment.”

“Our fourth quarter results demonstrate our continued focus on growth while driving improvements in the unit economics of the business,” said Brian Robins, CFO, GitLab Inc. “Revenue of $122.9 million grew 58% organically, and our non-GAAP operating margin improved by approximately 2,400 basis points year-over-year. We see significant opportunities ahead, and we’re confident in the value that GitLab provides to customers.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share data and percentages):

Q4 FY 2023 Q4 FY 2022 Y/Y Change Revenue $ 122.9 $ 77.8 58 % GAAP Gross margin 88 % 88 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 90 % 89 % GAAP Operating loss $ (46.3 ) $ (40.6 ) $ (5.7 ) Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (13.8 ) $ (27.4 ) $ 13.6 GAAP Net loss attributable to GitLab $ (38.7 ) $ (45.8 ) $ 7.1 Non-GAAP Net loss attributable to GitLab $ (4.5 ) $ (23.2 ) $ 18.7 GAAP Net loss per share attributable to GitLab $ (0.26 ) $ (0.32 ) $ 0.06 Non-GAAP Net loss per share attributable to GitLab $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.13

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share data and percentages):

FY 2023 FY 2022 Y/Y Change Revenue $ 424.3 $ 252.7 68 % GAAP Gross margin 88 % 88 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 90 % 89 % GAAP Operating loss $ (211.4 ) $ (129.0 ) $ (82.4 ) Non-GAAP Operating loss $ (87.1 ) $ (98.3 ) $ 11.2 GAAP Net loss attributable to GitLab $ (172.3 ) $ (155.1 ) $ (17.2 ) Non-GAAP Net loss attributable to GitLab $ (67.7 ) $ (95.3 ) $ 27.6 GAAP Net loss per share attributable to GitLab $ (1.16 ) $ (1.95 ) $ 0.79 Non-GAAP Net loss per share attributable to GitLab $ (0.46 ) $ (1.20 ) $ 0.74

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is contained in this release under the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Business Highlights:

Customers with more than $5,000 of ARR increased to 7,002, up 52% from Q4 of fiscal year 2022.

Customers with more than $100,000 of ARR increased to 697, up 42% from Q4 of fiscal year 2022.

Customers with more than $1 million of ARR increased to 63, up 62% from Q4 of fiscal year 2022.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 133% in Q4 of fiscal year 2023.

Announced the limited availability of GitLab Dedicated, a single-tenant SaaS solution for organizations in highly regulated industries and have complex compliance and security requirements.

Announced beta availability of Value Streams Dashboard, a new way for all DevSecOps stakeholders to have visibility into value stream metrics.

Announced beta availability of GitLab Remote Development, enabling organizations to let developers establish an environment that best suits their needs, including where, when, and how they prefer to work.

Announced GitLab Premium price increase from $19 to $29 per user per month effective April 3, 2023.

Announced the expansion of the GitLab for Startups program.

Appointed Mark Porter, Chief Technology Officer at MongoDB, Inc., to GitLab’s Board of Directors.

Received a SOC 2 Type 1 report for GitLab Dedicated, which includes Security and Confidentiality criterion.

Expanded SOC 2 Type 2 report for GitLab.com to include the Availability Criteria.

Won CRN’s Tech Innovator Awards in the Application Development and DevOps category for GitLab 15.

First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, GitLab Inc. expects (in millions, except share and per share data):

Q1 FY 2024 Guidance FY 2024 Guidance Revenue $117.0 - $118.0 $529.0 - $533.0 Non-GAAP operating loss $(27.0) - $(26.0) $(64.0) - $(59.0) Non-GAAP net loss per share assuming approximately 151 million and 153 million weighted average shares outstanding as of Q1 FY2024 and FY24, respectively $(0.15) - $(0.14) $(0.29) - $(0.24)

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, foreign exchange (gain) loss, equity method investment (gain) loss, changes in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration, and restructuring charges. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP financial guidance measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance for operating loss and net loss per share to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available.

Conference Call Information

GitLab will host a conference call today, March 13, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. (PT) / 4:30 p.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting https://gitlab.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XQP9f5HKSoOKr24vQiswcw. A replay of the call will be available on GitLab’s investor relations website (ir.gitlab.com).

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive DevSecOps Platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance. GitLab’s single application is easier to use, leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over all stages of the DevSecOps lifecycle. With GitLab, every team in your organization can collaboratively plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes faster with complete transparency, consistency and traceability.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GitLab believes non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance. GitLab uses this supplemental information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. GitLab believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with its GAAP financial information, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. We define non-GAAP financial measures as GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, foreign exchange (gain) loss, (gain) loss from a deconsolidation of a subsidiary, equity method investment (gain) loss, changes in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration, and restructuring charges. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying earnings call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this release and the accompanying earnings call are reasonable, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to the following:

• our ability to appropriately manage future growth;

• our revenue growth rate in the future;

• our ability to achieve and sustain profitability, our business, financial condition, and operating results;

• our intense competition and loss of market share to our competitors;

• the market for our services may not grow;

• a decline in our customer renewals and expansions;

• fluctuations in our operating results;

• our ability to manage our growth effectively;

• our transparency;

• our publicly available company Handbook;

• security and privacy breaches;

• customers staying on our open-source or free SaaS product offering;

• our limited operating history;

• our ability to respond to rapid technological changes;

• our ability to accurately predict the long-term rate of customer subscription renewals or adoption, or the impact of these renewals and adoption;

• our hiring model;

• the effects of the armed conflict in Ukraine on our business; and

• general economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and inflation) and slow or negative growth of our markets.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Operating Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): We define annual recurring revenue as the annual run-rate revenue of subscription agreements, including our self-managed and SaaS offerings but excluding professional services, from all customers as measured on the last day of a given month. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts of subscriptions, including our self-managed license, self-managed subscription, and SaaS subscription offerings but excluding professional services.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: We calculate Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate as of a period end by starting with our customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end (“Prior Period ARR”). We then calculate the ARR from these customers as of the current period end (“Current Period ARR”). The calculation of Current Period ARR includes any upsells, price adjustments, user growth within a customer, contraction, and attrition. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate.





GitLab Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

January 31, 2023(1) January 31, 2022(1) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,402 $ 884,672 Short-term investments 641,249 50,031 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,564 and $1,098 as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, respectively 130,479 77,233 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 26,505 24,363 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,327 15,544 Total current assets 1,117,962 1,051,843 Property and equipment, net 5,797 3,271 Operating lease right-of-use assets 998 — Equity method investment 12,682 — Goodwill 8,145 8,145 Intangible assets, net 3,901 6,285 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 15,628 14,743 Other long-term assets 4,087 7,151 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,169,200 $ 1,091,438 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 5,184 $ 4,984 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,954 24,571 Accrued compensation and benefits 20,776 32,820 Deferred revenue, current 254,382 179,224 Total current liabilities 306,296 241,599 Deferred revenue, non-current 28,355 32,568 Other non-current liabilities 9,824 18,002 TOTAL LIABILITIES 344,475 292,169 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.0000025 par value; 50,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022; no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022 — — Class A Common stock, $0.0000025 par value; 1,500,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022; 94,655 and 27,141 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, respectively — — Class B Common stock, $0.0000025 par value; 250,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022; 56,489 and 119,747 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 1,497,373 1,320,479 Accumulated deficit (725,648 ) (553,337 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (705 ) 7,724 Total GitLab stockholders’ equity 771,020 774,866 Noncontrolling interests 53,705 24,403 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 824,725 799,269 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,169,200 $ 1,091,438

__________

(1) As of January 31, 2023 and January 31, 2022, the consolidated balance sheet includes assets of the consolidated variable interest entity, GitLab Information Technology (Hubei) Co., LTD (“JiHu”), of $62.8 million and $17.7 million, respectively, and liabilities of $8.9 million and $3.7 million, respectively. The assets of JiHu can be used only to settle obligations of JiHu and creditors of JiHu do not have recourse against the general credit of the Company.

GitLab Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription—self-managed and SaaS $ 105,055 $ 69,621 $ 369,349 $ 226,163 License—self-managed and other 17,852 8,175 54,987 26,490 Total revenue 122,907 77,796 424,336 252,653 Cost of revenue: Subscription—self-managed and SaaS 11,124 7,302 40,841 23,668 License—self-managed and other 3,114 1,871 10,839 6,317 Total cost of revenue 14,238 9,173 51,680 29,985 Gross profit 108,669 68,623 372,656 222,668 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 81,513 57,192 309,992 190,754 Research and development 43,680 28,610 156,143 97,217 General and administrative 29,750 23,378 117,932 63,654 Total operating expenses 154,943 109,180 584,067 351,625 Loss from operations (46,274 ) (40,557 ) (211,411 ) (128,957 ) Interest income 6,249 510 14,496 736 Other income (expense), net (1,024 ) (9,598 ) 21,585 (30,850 ) Loss before income taxes and loss from equity method investment (41,049 ) (49,645 ) (175,330 ) (159,071 ) Loss from equity method investment, net of tax (693 ) — (2,468 ) — Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 379 (2,881 ) 2,898 (1,511 ) Net loss $ (42,121 ) $ (46,764 ) $ (180,696 ) $ (157,560 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,388 ) (979 ) (8,385 ) (2,422 ) Net loss attributable to GitLab $ (38,733 ) $ (45,785 ) $ (172,311 ) $ (155,138 ) Net loss per share attributable to GitLab Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (1.95 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to GitLab Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted 150,133 144,929 148,407 79,755





GitLab Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss, including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest $ (180,696 ) $ (157,560 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 122,567 30,009 Operating lease non-cash expense 562 — Gain from the fair value change of acquisition related contingent consideration (1,722 ) — Amortization of intangible assets 2,362 665 Depreciation expense 3,231 543 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 44,958 33,368 Gain from deconsolidation of Meltano Inc. (17,798 ) — Loss from equity method investment 3,189 — Net amortization of premiums or discounts on short-term investments (6,077 ) — Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,727 ) 20,389 Other non-cash expense, net 594 197 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (54,169 ) (38,223 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,909 ) (8,219 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (48,555 ) (42,575 ) Other long-term assets 3,012 (3,374 ) Accounts payable 287 1,877 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,619 13,953 Accrued compensation and benefits (11,693 ) 19,755 Deferred revenue 73,003 79,074 Other long-term liabilities (2,446 ) 307 Net cash used in operating activities (77,408 ) (49,814 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of short-term investments (821,622 ) (100,031 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 231,626 50,000 Purchases of property and equipment (6,070 ) (3,541 ) Deconsolidation of Meltano Inc. (9,620 ) — Payments for business combination, net of cash acquired and consideration withheld in an escrow — (323 ) Net cash used in investing activities (605,686 ) (53,895 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — 654,552 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options, including early exercises, net of repurchases 24,515 25,354 Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 14,378 — Proceeds from warrants exercised — 86 Repurchase of common stock in a tender offer — (590 ) Contributions received from noncontrolling interests, net of issuance costs 61,726 26,450 Partial settlement of acquisition related contingent cash consideration (3,137 ) — Payments of deferred offering costs — (4,667 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 97,482 701,185 Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (3,658 ) 6,846 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (589,270 ) 604,322 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 887,172 282,850 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 297,902 $ 887,172 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,402 $ 884,672 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,500 — Restricted cash, included in other long-term assets — 2,500 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 297,902 $ 887,172





GitLab Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit on GAAP basis $ 108,669 $ 68,623 $ 372,656 $ 222,668 Gross margin on GAAP basis 88 % 88 % 88 % 88 % Stock-based compensation expense 1,455 578 5,078 1,300 Amortization of acquired intangibles 521 334 2,067 334 Gross profit on non-GAAP basis $ 110,645 $ 69,535 $ 379,801 $ 224,302 Gross margin on non-GAAP basis 90 % 89 % 90 % 89 % Sales and marketing on GAAP basis $ 81,513 $ 57,192 $ 309,992 $ 190,754 Stock-based compensation expense (13,194 ) (4,862 ) (48,001 ) (10,550 ) Sales and marketing on non-GAAP basis $ 68,319 $ 52,330 $ 261,991 $ 180,204 Research and development on GAAP basis $ 43,680 $ 28,610 $ 156,143 $ 97,217 Stock-based compensation expense (9,920 ) (3,652 ) (36,325 ) (8,305 ) Research and development on non-GAAP basis $ 33,760 $ 24,958 $ 119,818 $ 88,912 General and administrative on GAAP basis $ 29,750 $ 23,378 $ 117,932 $ 63,654 Amortization of acquired intangibles (74 ) (80 ) (295 ) (331 ) Stock-based compensation expense (9,072 ) (3,675 ) (33,163 ) (9,854 ) Changes in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration 1,722 — 659 — General and administrative on non-GAAP basis $ 22,326 $ 19,623 $ 85,133 $ 53,469 Loss from operations on GAAP basis $ (46,274 ) $ (40,557 ) $ (211,411 ) $ (128,957 ) Stock-based compensation expense 33,641 12,767 122,567 30,009 Amortization of acquired intangibles 595 414 2,362 665 Changes in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration (1,722 ) — (659 ) — Loss from operations on non-GAAP basis $ (13,760 ) $ (27,376 ) $ (87,141 ) $ (98,283 ) Other income (expense), net on GAAP basis $ (1,024 ) $ (9,598 ) $ 21,585 $ (30,850 ) Gain from deconsolidation of Meltano Inc. — — (17,798 ) — Foreign exchange (gain) loss 997 9,437 (4,364 ) 29,140 Other income (expense), net on non-GAAP basis $ (27 ) $ (161 ) $ (577 ) $ (1,710 ) Net loss attributable to GitLab common stockholders on GAAP basis $ (38,733 ) $ (45,785 ) $ (172,311 ) $ (155,138 ) Stock-based compensation expense 33,641 12,767 122,567 30,009 Amortization of acquired intangibles 595 414 2,362 665 Changes in the fair value of acquisition related contingent consideration (1,722 ) — (659 ) — Gain from deconsolidation of Meltano Inc. — — (17,798 ) — Loss from equity method investment, net of tax 693 — 2,468 — Foreign exchange (gain) loss 997 9,437 (4,364 ) 29,140 Net loss attributable to GitLab common stockholders on non-GAAP basis $ (4,529 ) $ (23,167 ) $ (67,735 ) $ (95,324 ) Net loss per share on GAAP basis $ (0.26 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (1.95 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per share 0.23 0.16 0.70 0.75 Net loss per share on non-GAAP basis $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.20 ) Shares used in per share calculation - diluted on GAAP and non-GAAP basis 150,133 144,929 148,407 79,755

Media Contact:

Lisa Boughner

VP, Global Communications

GitLab Inc.

press@gitlab.com

Investor Contact:

Jack Andrews

VP, Investor Relations

GitLab Inc.

ir@gitlab.com