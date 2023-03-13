Submit Your Information: Johnson Fistel Urges Shareholders to Join SVB Financial Group Class Action Lawsuit - SIVB

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of SVB Financial Group (“SVB” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SIVB). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased SVB common stock between June 16, 2021 and March 10, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until May 12, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. SVB failed to inform investors of risks related to rising interest rates. The Company also failed to inform investors of the risks related to its business based on its customer base of tech startups and other venture capital-backed businesses in a high-interest rate environment. The Company failed to disclose that it was susceptible to a bank run due to its poor investment performance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the Class Period. When the market learned the truth about SVB, investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the SVB class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the SVB class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

