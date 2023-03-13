AMREP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

HAVERTOWN, Pa., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $16,574,000, or $3.12 per diluted share, for its 2023 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2023 compared to net income of $910,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2023, AMREP had net income of $22,107,000, or $4.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5,873,000, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the same period of 2022. Revenues were $9,117,000 and $35,975,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 and $9,391,000 and $35,404,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022.
During the third quarter of 2023, AMREP recognized a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement expense of $2,336,000 as a result of its defined benefit pension plan paying certain lump sum payouts of pension benefits to former employees and a non-cash income tax benefit of $16,071,000 as a result of a worthless stock deduction related to its former fulfillment services business.
More information about the Company’s financial performance may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|$
|9,117,000
|$
|9,391,000
|Net income
|$
|16,574,000
|$
|910,000
|Income per share – basic
|$
|3.14
|$
|0.12
|Income per share – diluted
|$
|3.12
|$
|0.12
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|5,284,000
|7,363,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|5,310,000
|7,385,000
|Nine Months Ended January 31,
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|$
|35,975,000
|$
|35,404,000
|Net income
|$
|22,107,000
|$
|5,873,000
|Income per share – basic
|$
|4.19
|$
|0.80
|Income per share – diluted
|$
|4.17
|$
|0.80
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|5,280,000
|7,357,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|5,304,000
|7,380,000