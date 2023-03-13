Westport Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport”) (TSX:WPRT / Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.



Highlights

Revenue of $305.7 million for 2022 and $78.0 million for the fourth quarter, down slightly over comparable periods in 2021 due to the weakening of the Euro against the U.S dollar.

Net loss of $(32.7) million or $(0.19) per share, compared to net income of $13.7 million in the prior year. For the fourth quarter 2022 net loss was $(16.9) million.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $(27.8) million, compared to $17.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $(12.9) million.

of $(27.8) million, compared to $17.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $(12.9) million. Cash and cash equivalents were $86.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Cash used in operating activities during the year was $31.6 million.

Awarded two programs to develop and supply LPG systems to a global original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") accommodating several Euro 6 and Euro 7 vehicle platforms.

accommodating several Euro 6 and Euro 7 vehicle platforms. Announced significant H 2 HPDI test results with Scania, that demonstrated the tremendous value and best-in-class performance of our proprietary technology.

HPDI test results with Scania, that demonstrated the tremendous value and best-in-class performance of our proprietary technology. Announced a collaboration with Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, to develop an emissions after treatment system for H 2 HPDI.

HPDI. Announced expanded global manufacturing footprint in China to support ongoing and future growth in hydrogen.

Announced collaboration with a global OEM to evaluate the performance, efficiency and emissions of the OEMs engine equipped with our H 2 HPDI fuel system, Westport’s third collaboration of its kind to date.

HPDI fuel system, Westport’s third collaboration of its kind to date. Successfully marketed H 2 HPDI to a broad global audience of industry participants, OEMs, policymakers, and investors at leading industry events in Brussels, California, Hanover and Washington.

"Amid a challenging macro environment in 2022, Westport was transitioning past its partnership with Cummins towards growth and a hydrogen future. The termination and sale of the Cummins Westport joint venture along with the impact of foreign exchange negatively impacted both top and bottom line results. Absent the impact of foreign exchange, revenue would have increased by 9% year-over-year, a significant improvement given the environment our industry has faced. Our delayed OEM business, fuel storage, hydrogen components, and electronics products all saw significant sales growth in addition to growth in volumes to our OEM customers in India. Unfortunately, these strengths were offset by the impact of high natural gas prices on European market sales to light-duty and heavy-duty OEMs.

Looking to 2023, and supported by strengthening fundamentals, our focus is on what we can control: driving margin expansion, revenue growth and technology development will drive our success in the future. We remain focused on growth in our key markets – Europe, India, and China which helps us achieve sustainable profitability as the demand for clean, affordable low emissions transportation solutions grows.

As innovation and technology development is a cornerstone of our business, we plan to build on the success we saw in 2022 introducing, and educating our customers, and the market about our H 2 HPDI™ solution. We will continue to work directly with key OEMs to advance evaluation of our solution for long-haul, heavy-duty transport. Westport is part of the solution with products that are accelerating the reduction of GHG emissions, now."

David M. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer

Consolidated Results ($ in millions, except per share amounts)



Over / (Under)

%

Over / (Under)

%

4Q22 4Q21 FY22 FY21 Revenues $ 78.0 $ 82.7 (6) % $ 305.7 $ 312.4 (2) % Gross Margin(2) 4.6 9.3 (50) % 36.2 48.2 (25) % Gross Margin %(2) 6 % 11 % — 12 % 15 % — Income from investments accounted for by the equity method(1) — 15.0 (100) % 0.9 33.7 (97) % Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations (16.9) 5.4 (411) % (32.7) 13.7 (339) % Net Income (Loss) per Share from Continuing Operations (0.10) 0.04 (350) % (0.19) 0.09 (311) % EBITDA(2) (13.5) 8.4 (261) % (17.5) 23.0 (176) % Adjusted EBITDA(2) (12.9) 10.0 (229) % (27.8) 17.5 (259) %

(1) This includes income primarily from our Minda Westport and Westport Weichai Inc. joint ventures.

(2) These financial measures and ratios are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to GAAP and NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES for the reconciliation.

4Q22 and Full Year 2022 Operations

We generated revenues of $78.0 million and $305.7 million in the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $82.7 million and $312.4 million for three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

Revenues for the full year 2022 decreased primarily due to the weakening of the Euro against the U.S. dollar. Excluding foreign currency translation, total revenues would have increased by $27.7 million or 9%. The full year impact of the acquisition of our fuel storage business in June 2021, increased sales volume of our hydrogen and electronics products, higher delayed-OEM volumes and increased sales volumes to OEMs in India of our light-duty OEM products contributed to the growth in revenues, which were negatively impacted by the fuel price volatility, lower sales volume to Russian customers in the independent aftermarket and OEM businesses from the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict, and lower sales of CNG and LNG products due to higher natural gas prices in the European market.

Net loss for the fourth quarter in 2022 was $(16.9) million, or $(0.10) per share, compared to net income of $5.4 million, or $0.04 per share, for the same period in 2021. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $(32.7) million, or $(0.19) per share, compared to net income of $13.7 million for the prior year. The net loss was primarily attributed to lower gross margins a result of a combination of the foreign exchange rate and increasing material, manufacturing and labour costs and the loss of equity income from the termination and sale of the Cummins Westport Inc. ("CWI") joint venture.

We reported Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), see "Non-GAAP Measures" section in the MD&A) of $(27.8) million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $17.5 million in the prior year.

Segment Information

Original Equipment Manufacturer

OEM revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 was $47.8 million and $198.0 million, respectively, compared with $57.4 million and $195.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease of $9.6 million as compared to the fourth quarter 2021 was primarily driven by the decrease in average Euro rate versus the U.S. dollar and a decrease in sales for our light-duty OEM business, partially offset by higher sales volumes of our fuel storage, delayed-OEM, hydrogen, and electronics businesses.

Our heavy-duty OEM sales volumes decreased by 50% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year period mainly due to the unfavorable fuel price differential between LNG and diesel in Europe driven by the shortage of LNG supply, which caused a reduction in volumes.

Revenue for the OEM business segment increased by $2.5 million for the year, primarily driven increased sales volumes to OEMs in India of our light-duty CNG products where we continue to see strong government support and policies in place for the significant expansion of CNG vehicles, increased sales volumes of our electronics, fuel storage, hydrogen and delayed-OEM products. This was partially offset by lower sales volumes in Western Europe for our light-duty OEM products, lower year-over-year revenues in our heavy-duty OEM business, and foreign exchange impact from the strengthening of US dollar against the Euro when translating our financial statements.

Independent Aftermarket

Revenue for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 was $30.2 million and $107.7 million, respectively, compared with $25.3 million and $116.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the prior year period was primarily driven by increased sales to Eastern Europe, Western Europe particularly Italy, and Asia Pacific. This was partially offset by the aforementioned foreign exchange impact of the Euro versus U.S. dollars.

The decrease in revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the prior year was primarily driven by lower sales volumes to the Russian market due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, lower sales volumes to Turkey and Argentina, and the aforementioned foreign exchange impact. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a large one-time infrastructure project of $5.3 million in Tanzania to build fueling infrastructure to enable the sale and operation of gaseous fueled vehicles.

SEGMENT RESULTS 4Q22 Revenue Operating income (loss) Depreciation & amortization Equity income OEM $ 47.8 $ (12.8) $ 1.8 $ — IAM 30.2 0.6 0.8 — Corporate — (5.0) 0.1 — Total consolidated $ 78.0 $ (17.2) $ 2.7 $ —





SEGMENT RESULTS 4Q21 Revenue Operating income (loss) Depreciation &

amortization Equity income OEM $ 57.4 $ (5.0) $ 2.1 $ 0.3 IAM 25.3 (1.3) 1.4 — Corporate — (3.7) 0.1 14.7 Total consolidated $ 82.7 $ (10.0) $ 3.6 $ 15.0

2023 Outlook

2023 is a year of change for Westport, as we continue to deliver sustainably in our existing markets while unlocking new and emerging markets through the delivery of our cleaner, affordable transportation solutions. Though headwinds still remain for our industry, including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, supply chain issues, and inflationary concerns, we remain confident in our ability to execute on our plans for 2023, focusing on what we can control, driving margin and revenue expansion and developing technology for the future.

Effecting change in our cost structure is a priority in 2023. New customer supply agreements have been secured and work is underway to enhance top line revenue further with additional volume expansion throughout the business which has the added benefit of driving economies of scale. On the cost side, a slate of efficiency improvements will be put in place throughout the year focused on optimizing various business units and improving financial performance, while working constantly to lower and mitigate input costs.

We remain prudent in our liquidity management. The capital program in place for 2023 of $12-$15 million is focused on advancing our work with hydrogen and adding test cell capacity.

In 2024 and beyond, we expected improved profitability and growth as we begin to benefit from the changes made in 2023, in addition to demonstrated growth in our core business. Adoption of alternative fuels for transportation applications continues to accelerate and is expected to experience a step change increase as the regulatory requirements become increasingly more stringent beginning in 2025 in many of our key markets, including Europe, India and China. Our HPDI fuel system solution using Bio LNG or hydrogen is one of Westport's clean, affordable products that addresses these regulatory requirements now and into the future.

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global transportation industry. Our technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). These U.S. GAAP financial statements include non-cash charges and other charges and benefits that may be unusual or infrequent in nature or that we believe may make comparisons to our prior or future performance difficult. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Westport and certain investors use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as an indicator of our ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations and fund capital expenditures. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures in its review and evaluation of the financial performance of Westport. EBITDA is also frequently used by investors and analysts for valuation purposes whereby EBITDA is multiplied by a factor or "EBITDA multiple" that is based on an observed or inferred relationship between EBITDA and market values to determine the approximate total enterprise value of a company. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures also provide additional insight to investors and securities analysts as supplemental information to our U.S. GAAP results and as a basis to compare our financial performance period-over-period and to compare our financial performance with that of other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons of our core operating results from period to period and to other companies by, in the case of EBITDA, removing the effects of our capital structure (net interest income on cash deposits, interest expense on outstanding debt and debt facilities), asset base (depreciation and amortization) and tax consequences. Adjusted EBITDA provides this same indicator of Westports' EBITDA from continuing operations and removing such effects of our capital structure, asset base and tax consequences, but additionally excludes any unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses, stock-based compensation charges and other one-time impairments and costs which are not expected to be repeated in order to provide greater insight into the cash flow being produced from our operating business, without the influence of extraneous events.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and do not have any standardized definition under U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the impact of cash costs of financing activities and taxes, and the effects of changes in operating working capital balances, and therefore are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under U.S. GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Gross Margin Years ended December 31, 2022 2021 (expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Revenue $ 305.7 $ 312.4 Less: Cost of revenue $ 269.5 $ 264.2 Gross Margin $ 36.2 $ 48.2





Gross Margin as a percentage of Revenue Years ended December 31, 2022 2021 (expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) Revenue $ 305.7 $ 312.4 Gross Margin $ 36.2 $ 48.2 Gross Margin as a percentage of Revenue 12 % 15 %





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended 31-Mar-21 30-Jun-21 30-Sep-21 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-22 30-Jun-22 30-Sep-22 31-Dec-22 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (2.8 ) $ 9.1 $ (5.4 ) $ 4.6 $ 7.6 $ (11.5 ) $ (11.0 ) $ (16.4 ) Interest expense, net 1.2 1.1 0.9 0.3 1.0 0.7 0.2 0.1 Depreciation and amortization 3.5 3.7 3.3 3.5 3.1 3.1 2.8 2.8 EBITDA $ 1.9 $ 13.9 $ (1.2 ) $ 8.4 $ 11.7 $ (7.7 ) $ (8.0 ) $ (13.5 ) Stock based compensation $ 0.1 $ 0.5 $ 0.7 $ 0.6 $ 0.5 $ 0.9 $ 0.8 $ 0.2 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss $ 0.7 $ (2.3 ) $ (0.9 ) $ 0.5 $ 0.8 $ 2.5 $ 2.7 $ 0.4 Asset impairment $ — $ — $ — $ 0.5 $ — $ — $ — $ — Bargain purchase gain $ — $ (5.9 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — (Gain) loss on sale of investments $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (19.1 ) $ — $ — Adjusted EBITDA $ 2.7 $ 6.2 $ (1.4 ) $ 10.0 $ (6.1 ) $ (4.3 ) $ (4.5 ) $ (12.9 )





WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share amounts) December 31, 2022 and 2021





December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) $ 86,184 $ 124,892 Accounts receivable 101,640 101,508 Inventories 81,635 83,128 Prepaid expenses 7,760 6,997 Current assets held for sale — 22,039 Total current assets 277,219 338,564 Long-term investments 4,629 3,824 Property, plant and equipment 62,641 64,420 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,727 28,830 Intangible assets 7,817 9,286 Deferred income tax assets 10,430 11,653 Goodwill 2,958 3,121 Other long-term assets 18,030 11,615 Total assets $ 407,451 $ 471,313 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 98,863 $ 99,238 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,379 4,190 Short-term debt 9,102 13,652 Current portion of long-term debt 11,698 10,590 Current portion of long-term royalty payable 1,162 5,200 Current portion of warranty liability 11,315 13,577 Total current liabilities 135,519 146,447 Long-term operating lease liabilities 20,080 24,362 Long-term debt 32,164 45,125 Long-term royalty payable 4,376 4,747 Warranty liability 2,984 5,214 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,282 3,392 Other long-term liabilities 5,080 5,607 Total liabilities 203,485 234,894 Shareholders’ equity: Share capital: Unlimited common and preferred shares, no par value 171,303,165 (2021 - 170,799,325) common shares issued and outstanding 1,243,272 1,242,006 Other equity instruments 9,212 8,412 Additional paid-in-capital 11,516 11,516 Accumulated deficit (1,024,716 ) (992,021 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,318 ) (33,494 ) Total shareholders' equity 203,966 236,419 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 407,451 $ 471,313





WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts) Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021





Years ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 305,698 $ 312,412 Cost of revenue and expenses: Cost of revenue 269,496 264,260 Research and development 23,497 25,194 General and administrative 37,042 36,290 Sales and marketing 15,073 13,495 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 6,378 (1,984 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,416 5,390 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 62 (146 ) Impairment on long lived assets, net — 459 355,964 342,958 Loss from operations (50,266 ) (30,546 ) Income from investments accounted for by the equity method 930 33,741 Bargain purchase gain from acquisition — 5,856 Gain on sale of investment 19,119 — Interest on long-term debt and amortization of discount (3,351 ) (4,937 ) Other income (loss), net 879 1,053 Interest income, net of bank charges 1,406 360 Income (loss) before income taxes (31,283 ) 5,527 Income tax expense (recovery): Current 1,852 2,172 Deferred (440 ) (10,303 ) 1,412 (8,131 ) Net income (loss) for the year (32,695 ) 13,658 Other comprehensive loss: Cumulative translation adjustment (1,824 ) (8,953 ) Comprehensive loss $ (34,519 ) $ 4,705 Income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.19 ) $ 0.09 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.19 ) $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 171,225,305 160,232,742 Diluted 171,225,305 162,099,175





WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021





Years ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income (loss) for the year $ (32,695 ) $ 13,658 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,800 14,035 Stock-based compensation expense 2,066 1,911 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 6,378 (1,984 ) Deferred income tax (440 ) (10,303 ) Income from investments accounted for by the equity method (930 ) (33,741 ) Interest on long-term debt and accretion of royalty payable 3,351 4,937 Impairment on long lived assets, net — 459 Change in inventory write-downs to net realizable value 722 914 Net gain on sale of investments (19,119 ) — Net (gain) loss on sale of assets 62 (146 ) Other (income) loss, net (879 ) — Bargain purchase gain from acquisition — (5,856 ) Change in bad debt expense 810 (326 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,528 ) (11,117 ) Inventories (3,505 ) (31,744 ) Prepaid expenses (134 ) 3,964 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 122 11,313 Warranty liability 2,341 233 Net cash used in operating activities (31,578 ) (43,793 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (14,242 ) (14,158 ) Purchase of intangible assets (287 ) — Acquisitions, net of acquired cash — (5,948 ) Proceeds on sale of investments 31,445 — Proceeds on sale of assets 731 600 Dividends received from joint ventures — 21,796 Net cash provided by investing activities 17,647 2,290 Financing activities: Drawings on operating lines of credit and long-term facilities 41,218 74,408 Repayment of operating lines of credit and long-term facilities (58,478 ) (82,958 ) Proceeds from share issuance, net — 120,727 Repayment of royalty payable (5,200 ) (7,451 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (22,460 ) 104,726 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents (2,317 ) (2,593 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (38,708 ) 60,630 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year (including restricted cash) 124,892 64,262 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year (including restricted cash) 86,184 124,892



