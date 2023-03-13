Active Wound Care Market To Develop Strongly And Cross USD 1,916 million by 2032

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the global active wound care market was valued at around USD 1,137 million in 2022 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1,916 million in 2032, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 5.5% between 2023 and 2032. Active wound care involves a variety of treatments depending on the type and severity of the wound. Active wound care may include cleaning the wound, removing dead tissue, applying dressings, and providing medications. It may also involve controlling any infection, reducing inflammation, promoting healing, and preventing further tissue damage. Other treatments may include the use of pressure garments, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, debridement, skin grafts, or reconstructive surgery.

Key Takeaway:

By Product : the biomaterials segment accounted for the largest share of global active wound care market sales in 2022 with 45.8% revenue share. During the forecast period the growth of this segment is attributed due to rapid technological progress in the use of biomaterials for wound healing treatments.

By Indication : the diabetic foot ulcer segment dominated the active wound care market during the forecast period (2023 to 2032).

By End-user , the home healthcare segment is expected to grow at CAGR 6.9% during the forecast period (2023-2032), due to factors like increasing hospital costs and the onset of COVID-19 led to the promotion of home healthcare.

In 2022, North America dominated the Market with the highest revenue share of 47.0%.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register a 5.9% CAGR due to changing lifestyles leading to an increase in chronic wounds and the presence of a large population.

Active wound care is gaining popularity in the market due to rapidly increasing aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as, diabetes and obesity. The Active Wound Care Market is also growing because of several patients suffering from chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers.

Significant unmet market needs exist due to the rising economic cost of chronic wounds, which includes direct and indirect treatment costs, prolonged treatment times, and ineffective wound dressings. Market players have a great opportunity to enter active wound care markets by offering new products based on regenerative technology to decrease treatment time and cost.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Active Wound Care Market?

Several factors can affect the growth of the global active wound care market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing prevalence of chronic wounds: Chronic wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers, are rising due to the increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of diabetes and obesity. These factors are augmenting the revenue growth of the global active wound care market.

Increasing awareness about advanced wound care products: Increasing awareness about the availability of advanced wound care products and their efficacy in wound healing is bolstering the financial prospect of the global active wound care market.

Rising demand for homecare wound care products: The rising demand for homecare wound care products is boosting the profit margins of major players operating in the global active wound care market. Homecare products are easy to use and cost-effective, making them an attractive wound care options.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements in wound care products, such as the development of advanced wound care dressings and devices, are ameliorating the demand for active wound care products in the target market.

Growing government initiatives: Government initiatives, such as healthcare reforms and increased healthcare expenditure, are creating a favorable environment for the expansion of the global active wound care market.

Top Trends in the Global Active Wound Care Market

Top trends in the global active wound care market include the development of advanced wound care products such as alginate dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, and antimicrobial dressings. These products are designed to provide greater protection to wounds and improve healing rates. Additionally, the market has seen a surge in the use of bioactive dressings, that are designed to interact with the wound bed and increase the healing process. Other trends include the development of advanced active wound care devices such as negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), which is designed to promote healing by providing a continuous flow of negative pressure to a wound.

Market Growth

The growth of the global active wound care market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, technological advancements in wound care products, and the growing demand for better wound care solutions. Additionally, the increasing awareness about wound care and the increasing number of clinical trials for active wound care products are expected to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing investment in R&D activities aimed towards wound care products, the growing focus on homecare settings, and the surging acceptance of advanced wound care products are expected to provide significant opportunities for key players operating in the global active wound care market.

Regional Analysis

The global active wound care market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to increasing wound prevalence, rising economic costs, and increased efforts by national and regional governments to decrease the treatment duration, there is a growing demand for new treatment options for chronic wounds. These factors all indicate that North American active wound care market growth is on the ascendant side. These factors have resulted in an increase in regulatory approvals for active skin care products. These factors, together with the availability of reimbursement policies in the region, are responsible for North America's dominant market share in 2022. Active wound care products for diabetic foot ulcers will be in the demand due to the rising prevalence of diabetes in Asia Pacific and Europe. This growth can be attributed to an increase in the adoption of active wound care management in countries such as India, China, and Japan. The rising demand for advanced healthcare IT solutions and the increasing number of healthcare facilities in the region are expected to contribute to the growth of the Market. The CAGR for Latin America will be moderate between 2023-2032.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1,137 billion Market Size (2032) USD 1,916 billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.5% North America Revenue Share 47.0% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The global active wound care market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of chronic wounds, the rising aging population, and a surge in diabetic foot ulcers. Moreover, the increase in the demand for advanced and innovative wound care products, rising awareness about benefits of active wound care, the increase in the number of health care facilities, and growing adoption of technologically advanced products are also augmenting the financial growth of the active wound care market. Additionally, the increase in the demand for home healthcare services is also boosting the revenue prospect of the active wound care market across the world. Furthermore, the increase in investments in research and development activities, and the rising focus of leading market players on introduction of novel products are also expected to fuel the demand of the active wound care market.

Market Restraints

The major restraints of the active wound care market over the forecast period are, higher costs of wound care products, especially in cost-sensitive markets like Asia, Latin America, may hinder their adoption and negatively impact the market. Physicians and patients in these regions optimise for lesser expensive wound care products.

Market Opportunities

In addition, increasing awareness in product innovations and development due to global technological advancements will create lucrative opportunities for market players between 2023 and 2032. In the near future, the market's growth rate will be further accelerated by rising the prevalence of kidney stone management disease and the minimal invasiveness of the surgeries.

Report Segmentation of the Global Active Wound Care Market

Product Insight

By product analysis, the market can be divided into two types such as biomaterials and skin substitutes. Among these types, the biomaterials segment accounted for the largest share of global sales in 2022 at 45.8%. The technological advances regarding biomaterials are responsible for the growth of active wound care market. The skin substitute products segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.4%. A skin substitute is an artificial tissue that temporarily or permanently replaces the form and function of the skin. Furthermore, research and development activities related to biomaterials are aiding the launch of new products. All the above factors can be attributed to contribute in the growth of the segment.

Indication Insight

Based on indication, the market is segmented into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers. Since diabetic foot ulcers comes under category of chronic wounds with an affection rate more than 25% in diabetic population, and may lead to foot amputation for around 20%. Therefore, the diabetic foot ulcer segment dominated the active wound care market. Moreover, the trauma segment is the key up surging factor for the sale of active wound care products as it requires instant hospitalization is likely to boost the market share for this segment.

End User Insight

The global active wound care market is segmented by end user into hospitals, speciality clinics, home healthcare, and other end users. The market for hospitals is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. This is owing to an increase in the number of operations performed and the preference of patients to visit hospitals for various cases, such as burns and surgical wounds. The highest growth rate is expected for the home healthcare segment, owing to increasing hospital costs, lesser reimbursements primarily in developing nations as well as preference of homecare setting after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

Biomaterials

Skin Substitutes

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Other End-Users

Based on Indication

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Trauma

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include,

Smith & Nephew

MiMedx

Tissue Regenix

Organogenesis Inc.

Acell Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

Solsys Medical

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Human BioSciences

Wright Medical Group N.V.

ConvaTec Group PLC.

Derma sciences Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Axio Biosolutions

Coloplast Corp.

MTF Biologics

Cardinal Health Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Recent Development of the Global Active Wound Care Market

Smith & Nephew plc has introduced the PICO 14 single-use NPWT system and dressing technique in the U.S which likely to drive the market expansion.

In June 2021, Stratatech received FDA approval for its StrataGraft for treating adult patients with thermal burns.

