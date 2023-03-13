Advanced Emissions Solutions to Present at Environmental Workshops for PFAS Remediation

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES"), a leader in environmental solutions for power generation, industrial and municipal water purification markets, today announced that its executive management team will be presenting at a series of Environmental Workshops hosted by EnviroWorkshops to demonstrate the Company’s research and product development efforts focused on the remediation of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Dr. Joe Wong, Chief Technology Officer of Advanced Emissions Solutions, will give a series of presentations to industry professionals on the custom designing of activated carbons for the remediation of PFAS. The Company’s Vice President of Sales, Oscar Velasquez, will also be in attendance to discuss the Company’s products with participants and attendees. The first two workshops of the series will take place on March 14 in Boston, MA followed by another on March 16 in Detroit, MI.

“At ADES, we continue to focus our technology development and innovation efforts on high-performance, pollution control technologies that enable the remediation of air and water and protect our natural resources,” said Joe Wong, Chief Technology Officer of ADES. “PFAS contamination and its status as a ‘forever chemical’ is a growing environmental concern. I am proud to highlight efforts of our subsidiary, FluxSorb, LLC, to develop a suite of activated carbon products designed to sequester and remediate its presence in our soil and groundwater.”

EnviroWorkshops is a series of in-person workshops for environmental industry professionals and the largest environmental training organization worldwide, stretching to 45 cities in North America and across 6 continents. The workshops have included more than 100 speakers addressing topics on Remediation, Vapor Intrusion, Air Quality, Coal Ash, and Energy & Environment.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. serves as the holding entity for a family of companies that provide environmental solutions to customers in the power generation, industrial and municipal water purification markets.

ADA brings together ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of powder activated carbon ("PAC") and ADA-ES, Inc., the providers of ADA® M-Prove™ Technology. We provide products and services to control mercury and other contaminants at coal-fired power generators and other industrial companies. Our broad suite of complementary products control contaminants and help our customers meet their compliance objectives consistently and reliably.

CarbPure Technologies LLC, (“CarbPure”), formed in 2015 provides high-quality PAC and granular activated carbon ideally suited for treatment of potable water and wastewater. Our affiliate company, ADA Carbon Solutions, LLC manufactures the products for CarbPure.

FluxSorb, LLC, formed in 2022, is an emerging technology company that introduces highly engineered activated carbon products with a focus on the emerging remediation markets. Our vision is to partner with our customers to collaborate, develop and deploy best in class activated carbon solutions to meet even the most extreme challenges.

Arq is an environmental technology business founded in 2015 that has developed a novel process for producing specialty carbon products from coal mining waste. Arq has the technology and large-scale manufacturing facilities to produce a micro-fine hydrocarbon powder, Arq powder™, that can be used as a feedstock to produce activated carbon and as an additive for other products.

Caution on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts, including statements concerning optimizing cash flows and maximizing shareholder value, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

