BlackRock® Canada Announces Voting Results for Proposed Merger

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE: BLK), is pleased to announce that at a special meeting held today, unitholders approved the proposal to merge (the “Merger”) the iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (“Merging ETF”) into the iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (the “Continuing ETF”)



The Merging ETF will be wound down following completion of the Merger. Unitholders of the Merging ETF will receive full units of the Continuing ETF based on the Continuing ETF’s net asset value per unit, and cash in lieu of fractional units.

BlackRock Canada expects that the Merger will be implemented on or about March 27, 2023. The last day of trading of the Merging ETF will be March 24, 2023.

The Merger is expected to take place on a taxable basis, and for tax purposes, will generally be treated as a disposition of the property and units of the Merging ETF.

The Merging ETF and Continuing ETF have substantially similar underlying investment exposure. In addition, the Continuing ETF has greater secondary market liquidity, measured by average spreads and volumes, to that of the Merging ETF.

BlackRock Canada continually reviews its product range to ensure it meets the evolving needs of

our clients. The priorities and needs of Canadian investors are key as Blackrock Canada evolves its ETF lineup to provide investor choice.

For more information about the Merging ETF and Continuing ETF, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca.

