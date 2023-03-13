HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages SVB Financial Group (SVB) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm, Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on SVB’s statements about its risk management, liquidity and overall financial condition. As recently as Feb. 24, 2023, SVB has repeatedly claimed “[w]e have implemented a risk management framework to identify and manage our risk exposure.”

SVB’s representation came into serious question on Mar. 8, 2023, when the company announced moves to boost its liquidity. SVB revealed that it sold substantially all of its available for sale-securities portfolio that resulted in an after-tax loss of approximately $1.38 billion in Q1. The company also announced plans to offer $1.25 billion of stock and $500 million of preferred depositary shares.

These events sent the price of SVB shares crashing $161.79, or 60%, lower on Mar. 9, 2023, wiping out over $9.5 billion of shareholder value in a single day. Then, on Mar. 10, 2023 SVB’s wholly owned subsidiary Silicon Valley Bank was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation was appointed as receiver. The previously announced equity offerings were terminated.

Most recently, on Mar. 12, 2023, Forbes reported that: (1) “[t]he sudden freefall is likely not a surprise to the SVB board;” and (2) “[i]n the past 15 months, as top insiders cashed options and sold shares, SVB operated without a full-time chief risk officer and the number of board risk committee meetings more than doubled.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether SVB lied about the sufficiency of its risk management framework given its concentration in large uninsured short-term depositors and longer-duration bond investments,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

