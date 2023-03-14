Nomad Caviar Hong Kong Launches Premier Delivery Service in HK For Sustainably Farmed Caviar

Hong Kong Island, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Nomad Caviar prides itself on being the leading caviar delivery service in Hong Kong. Most of this is due to the company’s outstanding customer service, fair prices, and the quality of its products. This includes the fact that it's now offering two very popular and unique types of sustainably farmed sturgeon eggs. These are Ossetra and Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. More details about this very popular type of caviar can also be found on the Nomad Caviar website at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/products/kaluga-hybrid.

The founder of Nomad Caviar, Jason, says, “It’s a common misconception that all caviar comes from just a single type of sturgeon. This is simply not the case. Proof of that comes in the two highly sought-after forms of premium caviar that we offer for delivery.”

Jason shared more details about the Kaluga Hybrid Caviar. The roe of the Kaluga is sourced from select farm-raised sturgeon that are the result of crossbreeding between the popular Huso dauricus (a cousin to Beluga) and Acipenser schrenckii (Amur) species of sturgeon. This type of hybrid sturgeon-derived caviar has colours that range through different shades of brown and have a firm texture. Its taste is described as ‘buttery’ and is nicely complemented by a creamy aroma.

Details about Nomad Caviar’s other highly popular product, Ossetra Caviar, can also be found in more detail on the website at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/products/ossetra. Jason stated that it’s a caviar sourced from the medium-sized roe (unfertilized sturgeon eggs) of mature Acipenser gueldenstaedtii sturgeon and has long been the most sought-after type of caviar by connoisseurs of sturgeon eggs. It features colours that range from black to dark brown and a firm texture that is often described as ‘popping’ in one’s mouth. A complex, robust flavour and a somewhat nutty type of aroma add to the experience when eating it. He mentioned that even those who are eating caviar for the first time will enjoy this type of luxury caviar.

Nomad Caviar products come in 250-gram, 500-gram, 1-kilogram, and 1.7-kilogram containers. Jason stated, “At Nomad, we challenge the perception of caviar as something to be eaten off a little spoon or as a tiny garnish. It’s just not the way we see things. We enjoy caviar as it has been throughout history, which is served generously, and certainly more than a measly mouthful! From farm to table, Nomad Caviar delivers to your door, so you can enjoy caviar the way it was meant to be.” The fact that the company does not use a middleman in product acquisition helps to keep the costs down, making this luxury food more accessible to all.

Jason also pointed out that because sturgeons have been overfished, Nomad Caviar has turned to sustainable farms to source the roe that makes up its caviar products. The company’s staff visited many sturgeon farms before selecting the ones that met their strict criteria for sourcing caviar.

The company’s founder also talked about how Nomad Caviar came about. It all started from an idea he had after he observed a gap in the marketplace regarding the availability of direct-to-consumer online luxury food items. So he began to put together a team that shared his love of caviar. This took the form of experienced hospitality professionals with backgrounds in restaurant, bar, nightclub, and hotel food services. Jason stated that together they are working tirelessly to keep costs down, streamline the company’s delivery process, and maintain a reputation for offering well above-average customer care. He also talked about how this team came up with the unique idea to offer caviar memberships. These consist of 12-month subscriptions where a customer can choose to automatically have monthly deliveries of 500-gram or 1-kilogram of Kaluga Hybrid Caviar, or 250-grams of Ossetra Caviar fresh from the company’s farms to their table. More on this company’s story and generous size containers of caviar can be viewed on its website at https://www.nomadcaviar.com/

###

For more information about Nomad Caviar, contact the company here:



Nomad Caviar

Jason Cohen

+852 9773 2233

hello@nomadcaviar.com

8/F, 8 On Wo Lane, Central, Hong Kong