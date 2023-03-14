Micro Mobility E-bike Market is Expected to Surpass USD 28.72 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.70% from 2023 to 2030; Growing Concern for the Environment and the Need for Sustainable Modes of Transportation to Push the Market Growth

Westford, USA,, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The micro mobility e-bike market in Asia Pacific will experience significant growth in the upcoming years, followed by North America and Europe, driven by a host of factors transforming the way people commute. One of the primary drivers of this growth is the increasing road congestion in cities across the globe. Micro mobility e-bikes provide a quick and efficient mode of transportation, allowing riders to navigate through crowded streets and reach their destination promptly. Another factor contributing to the market's growth is the rising oil and gas prices. E-bikes offer a sustainable and economical way to get around, reducing the need for fossil fuels and minimizing the carbon footprint of transportation. Ease of parking is another important factor driving the adoption of micro mobility e-bikes.

According to SkyQuest, the rise of eBikes in America clearly indicates the growing demand for sustainable and efficient transportation options. In 2021, eBike sales in the United States exceeded 500,000 units, demonstrating a significant consumer adoption increase. This trend is expected to continue, with industry experts projecting an 18% growth rate for eBike sales by the end of 2023.

Micro mobility e-bike is a popular electric bike designed for urban commuters who want a convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation. With its sleek design and powerful motor, this e-bike can make commuting through busy streets a breeze. The micro mobility e-bike is equipped with a high-performance electric motor that can help you easily cover long distances.

Prominent Players in Micro Mobility E-bike Market

JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE CO., LTD

Giant Bicycles

Pedego Electric Bikes

WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT CO., LTD

Yamaha Bicycles

Shimano Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Accell Group

ITALJET SPA

Merida Industry Co. Ltd

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Bionx International Corporation

Rad Power Bikes

VanMoof

Trekking Segment to Drive Higher Traction as Trekking E-Bikes are designed to be More Durable and Robust than Other E-Bike Types

The micro mobility e-bike market is experiencing tremendous revenue growth, and the trekking segment is leading the way. In 2022, the trekking segment captured a significant portion of the market share, and it is expected to maintain its leading position from 2023 to 2030. The demand for trekking e-bikes has been steadily increasing in recent years and is projected to grow in the coming years. As more people seek outdoor activities and eco-friendly transportation options, the popularity of e-bikes is expected to rise even further.

The Asia Pacific emerged as a leading region in the micro mobility e-bike market in 2022, registering a significant global revenue share. According to SkyQuest, unit sales in the region reached approximately 14.8 million in 2022, with China, Japan, and Indonesia being the largest markets. China, in particular, dominated the global e-bike market in 2022, accounting for over 83% of the total volume share. This can be driven by several factors, such as the country's large population, high urbanization rates, and government incentives for e-bike usage. Japan and Indonesia also played a significant role in the region's e-bike market, contributing to the overall growth in sales.

15-34 Age Group Segment to Drive Significant Sales Growth as Advancements in E-Bike Technology have Made Them More Accessible and User-Friendly

In the ever-evolving world of micro mobility, the micro mobility e-bike market has witnessed a significant shift in consumer preferences. According to recent studies, the 15-34 age group emerged as the most promising category in this market in 2022. This segment has shown a keen interest in using e-bikes for their daily commute and leisure activities, which has contributed to the growth of the e-bike market. Furthermore, with rising concerns over environmental sustainability and the need for affordable and convenient modes of transportation, e-bikes have become an attractive option for many young adults.

The micro mobility e-bike market has been steadily growing in recent years. North America and Europe are the key regional players in this market. In 2022, these regions proved particularly lucrative for e-bike manufacturers and sellers, with promising growth potential expected to continue through 2030. Several factors contribute to the market's success in North America and Europe. For one, the growing concerns about climate change and air pollution have led many people to seek out more eco-friendly modes of transportation. E-bikes offer a practical and affordable way to get around without using gasoline or other fossil fuels.

The micro mobility e-bike market has witnessed a significant surge in competition in recent years. With numerous players vying for a share in this market, staying informed about emerging trends and developments has become crucial for businesses and investors. SkyQuest, a respected market research firm, has released a comprehensive report that provides a detailed industry analysis to help stakeholders make informed decisions.

Key Developments in Micro Mobility E-bike Market

German luxury sports car manufacturer, Porsche, has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Greyp Bikes, a Croatian electric bike manufacturer. The deal will see Greyp Bikes folded into Porsche's eBike Performance brand, launched in 2020 as part of the company's push towards sustainable mobility solutions. With Porsche's backing, Greyp Bikes will have access to the automaker's resources, technology, and expertise in automotive engineering, positioning itself as a leader in the premium e-bike segment.

Brightway, a leading innovator in the transportation industry, has just launched a range of new micro-mobility solutions at the prestigious CES 2023 event. These cutting-edge solutions are set to revolutionize how we commute in urban environments and make travel more convenient and eco-friendly than ever before. The micro-mobility solutions launched by Brightway at CES 2023 include a range of electric scooters, electric bicycles, and electric skateboards. With the launch of these new micro-mobility solutions, Brightway is taking a major step toward redefining the urban commute.

Bolt, a popular transportation platform, has teamed up with Jelbi, an integrated mobility platform, to provide seamless micro-mobility integration for the people of Berlin. This partnership aims to make it easier for residents and visitors of the city to access various modes of transportation, including bikes, scooters, and cars, through a single app. With this integration, users of the Jelbi app can now access Bolt's micro-mobility offerings, such as e-scooters and electric bikes, with just a few clicks.

Key Questions Answered in Micro Mobility E-bike Market

What are the driving factors that will impact the development of the global market in the near future?

Which regions are forecasted to exhibit the highest growth in the global market, and what factors drive this growth?

What emerging technologies and trends are likely to impact the future growth of the global market, and how significant will their impact be?

How can businesses leverage the expected factors driving the progress of the global market to their advantage?

