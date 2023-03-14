Silver Bull Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: SVBL, TSX: SVB) (“Silver Bull”) wishes to announce changes to its Board of Directors.



Effective March 2, 2023, Daniel Kunz has resigned from the Board of Directors, as he was not standing for re-election at the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting. Mr. Kunz has been a member of the Board since 2011. To replace Mr. Kunz, Mr. William Matlack has been appointed to the Board.

Brian Edgar, Chairman of Silver Bull commented, “We’d like to thank Dan for his insight and many contributions over the past 12 years and wish him well in the future. We have been very fortunate to have Dan on the Board of Directors, and acting as our Audit Committee chair since 2011. His deep knowledge and expertise of the mining and exploration business has been a terrific asset for the Company.” Mr. Edgar continued, “We welcome Bill to the Board of Directors. Bill has been a supporter of Silver Bull for many years, and we look forward to having his expertise and contributions on the Silver Bull Board going forward.”

About William Matlack

Mr. Matlack, 68, is a veteran geologist over a 20-year career in the mining industry, working primarily with Santa Fe Pacific Gold Corp. (now Newmont Mining) and Gold Fields. Mr. Matlack was involved in the exploration and development of several world-class gold discoveries in Nevada and California. Later, he was an equity research analyst in metals & mining with Citigroup and BMO Capital Markets, and an investment banker in metals & mining with Scarsdale Equities. From 2012 to 2018, he was interim CEO and a director of Klondex Mines Limited during its transformation from an explorer to gold producer in Nevada. Mr. Matlack has served as a director of Timberline Resources Corp. since October 2019.

Stock Option Grant

Coinciding with Mr. Matlack’s appointment to the Board, the Company announces the grant of 150,000 stock options that are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of C$0.195 per share. The options will be subject to vesting over two years.

