SEA Electric selected to power Hino Trucks’ M and L Series

TORRANCE, Calif., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The move follows in the footsteps of earlier supply agreements, which included the sale of SEA Electric branded class 5 trucks.



This latest announcement paves the way for SEA Electric’s proprietary SEA-Drive® power-system to be fitted to both the Hino Trucks’ M and L Series.

SEA Electric’s SEA-Drive® 120a power-system was part of Project Z, Hino Trucks’ first advancement into zero-emission vehicles in the medium-duty space.

Further details of the SEA Electric-Hino Trucks’ arrangement will be unveiled in due course.

“This is another monumental day for SEA Electric in our quest to electrify the world’s commercial fleets, and move to a zero emissions future,” said Tony Fairweather, SEA Electric CEO and Founder.

“Hino Trucks’ products are renowned the world over for their dependability and reliability, and we are proud to be a part of the next chapter of that story.

“SEA Electric has committed to building a business that is sustainable both environmentally and economically and we welcome the opportunity to expand our relationship with a global leader such as Hino Trucks to further develop and advance our technological offerings.

“Cultivating a diverse ecosystem of partners such as Hino Trucks, enables SEA Electric to work with different customers simultaneously, including upfitters, suppliers, and more, creating an opportunity to extend beyond our current markets.”

For Hino Trucks, the announcement expands its range in a growing market.

“We are pleased to add SEA Electric’s SEA-Drive® power-system to our M and L series product offering. As our industry introduces electric options, Hino Trucks can now offer an option for all the markets affected by ACT mandate," said Glenn Ellis, President of Hino Trucks.

The SEA-Drive® powered Hino Trucks M5e and L6e models will feature prominently at Work Truck Week, in Indianapolis, IN, from March 7-10, with the M5e available for sampling in the Ride and Drive activity.

Further information on the SEA-Drive® powered Hino Trucks M5e and L6e models is available at: https://www.hino.com/electricvehicle.html

Further information on SEA Electric is available at www.sea-electric.com

About SEA Electric

Global automotive technology company SEA Electric was founded in Australia in 2012, creating its proprietary electric power-system technology (known as SEA-Drive®) for the world’s urban delivery and distribution fleets, as well as school bus applications.

Now headquartered in North America, SEA Electric is widely recognized as a market leader in the electrification of commercial vehicles on a global basis.

SEA Electric commands a global presence, deploying products in eight countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, India and South Africa with collectively more than two million miles of independently OEM-tested and in-service international operation.

The company’s global sales, after-sales and engineering are represented in all subsidiaries.

For further media information, please contact:

Vicky De George

SEA Electric - Communications

vicky@sea-electric.com

Mobile: +61 (0)405 151 485

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/737a782c-b9a3-44ee-9a1c-9fd2a69cfa39