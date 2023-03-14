ONWARD to Publish Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Host Webcast on March 28, 2023

English Dutch German French

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and BOSTON, MA USA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD), the medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, today announced it will publish full year 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Management will also host a webcast to discuss operational and financial highlights, as well as provide a business update, on March 28, 2023, at 14:00 CEST / 08:00 EDT.

Investors and the public can access the live webcast via Zoom by registering at this link . A confirmation email containing information about joining the session will be sent upon registration.

Participants may also join by phone:

+32 2 290 9360 (Belgium)

+49 69 3807 9884 (Germany)

+31 20 794 0854 (Netherlands)

+41 22 591 01 56 (Switzerland)

+44 208 080 6591 (United Kingdom)

+1 360 209 5623 (US)

International numbers available



Webcast ID: 810 2248 0661

A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live event.

To learn more about ONWARD’s ARC Therapy and the company’s vision to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injury, please visit ONWD.com.

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD is a medical technology company creating innovative therapies to restore movement, independence, and health in people with spinal cord injuries. ONWARD’s work builds on more than a decade of basic science and preclinical research conducted at the world’s leading neuroscience laboratories. ONWARD’s ARC Therapy, which can be delivered by implantable (ARC-IM) or external (ARC-EX) systems, is designed to deliver targeted, programmed spinal cord stimulation to restore movement and other functions in people with spinal cord injury, ultimately improving their quality of life.

ONWARD has received eight Breakthrough Device Designations from the US FDA encompassing both ARC-IM and ARC-EX. ARC-EX is an external, non-invasive platform consisting of a stimulator and wireless programmer. Positive top-line data were reported in 2022 from the company’s first pivotal study, called Up-LIFT, evaluating the ability of transcutaneous ARC Therapy to improve upper extremity strength and function. The company is now preparing marketing approval submissions for the US and Europe. ARC-IM consists of an implantable pulse generator and lead placed near the spinal cord. The company completed first-in-human use of the ARC-IM neurostimulator and reported positive interim clinical outcomes for ARC-IM Therapy for improved blood pressure regulation following SCI in 2022.

ONWARD is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. It maintains a Science and Engineering Center in Lausanne, Switzerland and has a growing US presence in Boston, Massachusetts. The company has an academic partnership with .NeuroRestore, a collaboration between EPFL, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, and Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV). For additional information about the company, please visit ONWD.com . To access our 2023 Financial Calendar, please visit IR.ONWD.com .

For Company Enquiries:

info@onw d.com



For Media Enquiries:

MC Services AG

US: Laurie Doyle, P: +1 339 832 0752

Europe: Dr. Johanna Kobler, Katja Arnold, Kaja Skorka, P: +49 89 210 228 0

media@onwd.com



For Investor Enquiries:

investors@onwd.com



