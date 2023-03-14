Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

| Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

Oslo, NORWAY

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 10, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
07.03.2023213 00080.2317 089 672
08.03.2023216 00079.2617 119 166
09.03.2023218 00078.3917 089 478
10.03.2023222 56476.5017 027 059
    
Previous transactions 17 399 000  
    
Total transaction under the program18 268 56471.971 314 799 953

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 34 720 967 shares, corresponding to 1.68% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

