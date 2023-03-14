Regtech Market Is Projected to Grow at A CAGR of 17.55% During The Forecast Period, 2023-2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the RegTech market.

The global RegTech market is expected to grow at 17.55% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 28.83 billion by 2029 from USD 6.5 billion in 2022.

Regtech Market Growth in upcoming years

Increased adoption and integration of RegTech into compliance and regulatory systems might lead to new security risks as the process of integrating and extracting data from different internal and external sources continues. Working with a large number of new suppliers and giving them access to a company’s systems might also introduce new risks. Technology governance, system change management, risk assessments, technical controls, incident response, vendor management, data loss prevention, and employee training are all areas where RegTech technologies may help. Some RegTech products, on the other hand, are being created particularly to address security-related issues by utilising modern technologies like blockchain, biometrics, and sophisticated cryptography.

Software possess a high cost, thus becoming one of the restraints of the RegTech Market.

Growth Drivers

Increasing regulatory complexity: There is a higher need for technology solutions that can aid businesses in navigating the regulatory landscape as regulatory requirements become more complex and are constantly changing. Regtech solutions give businesses a more effective and economical method to meet regulatory requirements.

Growing focus on data privacy and security: Technology solutions that can help guarantee data privacy and security are becoming more and more necessary as a result of the growing amount of sensitive data that businesses are gathering and storing. Regtech solutions can assist businesses in adhering to data protection laws like the CCPA and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). (California Consumer Privacy Act).

Restraints

One of the major risks posed by the RegTech Market are that of cybersecurity and consumer data privacy

Trends

Automation

Integration with blockchain

Use of natural language processing

Focus on customer experience

Collaboration between regulators and Regtech companies

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Regtech Market covered in this report are:

ACTICO GmbH

Ascent Technologies Inc.

Ayasdi AI LLC

Getinge Ab

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc

Chainalysis Inc.

IVXS UK Limited

Deloitte Touché

Fenergo

London Stock Exchange Group plc

IdentityMind

Recent Developments

In 2022, MetricStream, Inc. (U.S.) launched its ConnectedGRC solutions to address business challenges related to risk, compliance, audit, cyber risks, and environmental, social, governance (ESG).

launched its ConnectedGRC solutions to address business challenges related to risk, compliance, audit, cyber risks, and environmental, social, governance (ESG). In 2019, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) launched its Broadridge Data Control Intelligent Automation, a new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform built to be deployed across industry-wide reconciliation, matching and exception management applications.

launched its Broadridge Data Control Intelligent Automation, a new artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) platform built to be deployed across industry-wide reconciliation, matching and exception management applications. In 2019, Refinitiv Limited (U.K.) launched its mobile onboarding solution that will help financial institutions comply with the latest Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations with Trulioo Technology.

Regtech Market by Component (Solution and Services (Professional services, Managed services), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), by Vertical (Banking, Insurance, Non-financial), by Application (Risk and Compliance Management, Identity Management, Regulatory reporting, AML and Fraud Management, Regulatory intelligence) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

Segment Overview

The Regtech market is segmented By Component, by Deployment Type, and By Application.

By Component By Authentication Type By Application Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services

Cloud

On-Premises



Risk and Compliance Management

Identity Management

Regulatory Reporting

AML and Fraud Management

Regulatory Intelligence

Regional Insights

North America: Due to the high degree of regulatory complexity in sectors like finance and healthcare, North America presently has the biggest market for Regtech solutions. The biggest market in the area is the US, followed by Canada.

Asia Pacific: The adoption of Regtech solutions in sectors like finance, healthcare, and e-commerce is expected to spur substantial growth in the Regtech market in the Asia Pacific region. The biggest markets in the area are those of China, Japan, and India.

