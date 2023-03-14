Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass US$ 1.56 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market is expected to clock US$ 1.56 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 36% during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases globally. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Request Free Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/exosome-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market/8150

Exosome Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 98 million Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 1.56 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 36% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Growth Drivers

The primary drivers influencing the market share for exosome diagnostic and therapeutic products are the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and cancer, as well as the rising need for molecular diagnosis.

Furthermore, ongoing developments in exosome technologies for drug development and discovery offer significant insights into biological heterogeneity and function and enhance our ability to harness the therapeutic and diagnostic potential for cancer and infectious diseases. Therefore, technological advancement in the healthcare sector is driving the growth of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic markets.

Exosome technologies can be employed as diagnostic and therapeutic tools for the treatment of various diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegeneration. Due to this, there is a higher need for medication therapy, which has increased R&D activity in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

Exosomes may one day be used to diagnose cancer, and the development of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic markets will be fueled by the advancement of translational precision medicine, increasing their utilization in diagnostic and therapeutic operations.

The global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product Type, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, by product type, is segmented into:

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Services &Software

The kits & reagents category has the largest revenue share in the worldwide exosome diagnostics and therapies market. Extracellular vesicle isolation can be a time-consuming, difficult, and general method. Leading businesses are therefore releasing state-of-the-art kits and reagents to increase the uses of exosomes, fueling the segment growth. However, the greatest CAGR is anticipated to be recorded by the software sector during the course of the projected year. The need for technology platforms that provide data integrity, access, and security for data collected in exosome diagnostic and therapeutic applications might be linked to this.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/exosome-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market/8150

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation’

The global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, by end users, is further segmented into:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Institutes

Due to an increase in cancer cases and the desire for cutting-edge diagnostic methods, the cancer institution sector held the highest share of the market. Cancer institutes study cancer management, medication development, and cancer. During the forecast period, the effectiveness of exosomes in cancer diagnosis is anticipated to propel the growth of the cancer institute segment. Exosomes are being evaluated for use in drug delivery systems, and several pharma and biotech businesses are innovating more as a result. For example, Codiak BioSciences is one of an increasing number of biotech start-ups aiming to subvert that messenger system to ferry medications into cells in regions of the body, including the brain, that would normally be challenging to access. As a result, a strong growth rate for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is anticipated during the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

During the forecast period, a significant growth rate is anticipated for the Asia Pacific exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market. Greater accuracy benefits over conventional diagnostic and therapeutic approaches and an increase in R&D efforts are the main factors driving the growth of the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market. Exosomes are a young sector with enormous potential. Their use in pharmaceuticals, disease detection, and other fields is growing quickly. Many healthcare organizations and companies are accelerating the study and development of exosome applications.

Additionally, other businesses in this field are concentrating on joint initiatives to exchange technologies and resources to hasten diagnosis and drug development even more. Exosome biomarkers' greater advantages and benefits enable players to launch cutting-edge products. Additionally, those interested in exosome-aided diagnoses and treatment are introducing new technology to increase public understanding and acceptance of the use of this approach.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market are:

Codiak Biosciences

Danaher Corp.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Lonza Group AG

Miltenyi Biotec

Bio-Techne Corp.

QIAGEN N.V.

Evox Therapeutics Ltd

Nanosomix Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abcam Plc

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

RoosterBio, Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL EXOSOME DIAGNOSTICS AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Kits & Reagents Instruments Services GLOBAL EXOSOME DIAGNOSTICS AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cancer Cardiovascular Diseases Infectious Diseases Others

TOC Continued….

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8150

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Biobanking Market by Products & Services (Equipment, Consumable, Software and Services), Sample Type (Blood products, Cell Lines, Human Tissues, Biological Fluids, Nucleic Acids and others) Application (Regenerative Medicine, Life Science, Clinical Research) Storage Type (Manual Storage and Automated Storage) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Bioinformatics Market by Products & Services (Bioinformatics Platforms, Knowledge Management Tools, and Bioinformatics Services), Applications (Genomics, Proteomics, Metabolomics, Transcriptomics, and Drug Development), End User (Medical Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, and Forensic Biotechnology) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Biomarker Market By Type (Safety, Application, Validation, Surrogate, Prognostic), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Development, Clinical Trials, Personalized Medicine), Diseases (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Immunological Diseases) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Biosimilars Market by Product (Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins, Recombinant Peptides and Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins), Disease Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Growth Hormone Deficiency and Blood Disorders) Manufacturing Type (In-House Manufacturing and Contract Manufacturing) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Biosimulation Market by Products & Services (Software and Services), Application (Drug Discovery and Drug Development), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization, Regulatory Institutes, and Research Institutes)–Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.