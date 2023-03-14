5G In Healthcare Market Size to Surpass USD 15,776 Million, Rise with Steller CAGR 72.1% | Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the 5G In Healthcare Market.

The global 5G In Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 15,776 Million by 2029 from USD 119.12 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 72.1% from 2022 to 2029.

5G In Healthcare Market Growth in upcoming years

In combination with sophisticated imaging equipment, remote monitoring can put additional demand on healthcare industry business networks. This frequently causes network congestion and reduces network speeds, particularly for healthcare providers who interact with dozens of patients per day. The lag is not only inconvenient for individuals who use it, but the poor quality might cause delays in patient care, potentially harming long-term outcomes. The amount of data on networks is likely to grow much greater as the use of Internet of Things (IoT) technology continues to develop. Hence, the growth of the 5G networks in healthcare applications would drive the global 5G in healthcare market.

To enable end-to-end digital transformation in the healthcare sector, enterprises need to resolve the challenges mentioned above by leveraging 5G. The enhanced speed and efficiency that 5G provides can transform the healthcare industry with real-time data. It is real-time data that holds the promise for smarter and innovative solutions and services that can deliver meaningful value to customers and companies alike.

Drivers

Remote patient monitoring is one of the key drivers for the proactive and efficient delivery of chronic disease management and healthcare services. Smart wearables, e-health devices, and connected sensors enable the collection and analysis of patient data without hospital visits and the need for face-to-face appointments, significantly reducing hospital stays and visits to hospitals.5G connectivity offers remote patient monitoring at a large scale due to its high security and service reliability, increased connections per square kilometer, and high mobility. Furthermore, the benefits of 5G, such as ultra-low latency, high-speed connectivity, and high throughput, are expected to drive the adoption of 5G in healthcare during the forecast period.

Technological advancements

Distributed patient-focused solutions are fast replacing the old hospital-focused smart healthcare systems. The shift in the healthcare sector has accelerated due to numerous technological advancements. Smart healthcare systems use new diagnostic technologies to provide patients with cutting-edge therapies and improve the bar of care by providing real-time information. It enables remote check-up services that reduce treatment times and costs and aid medical personnel in reaching patients outside of their local area. Better network performance and broader cellular coverage are required to support a mix of IoT devices and 5G capable smart healthcare equipment

COVID-19 Impact

The healthcare industry is facing exceptional encounters during the lockdown phase. Due to the rapid growth of new patients with COVID-19, healthcare facilities are experiencing interruptions in the provision of regular health services. 5G technology enables healthcare providers to offer advanced healthcare services to handle post-COVID scenarios. 5G solutions allow smart healthcare systems to communicate with each other reliably, enabling new ways to monitor and respond to health emergencies.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global 5G In Healthcare Market covered in this report are:

AT&T Inc., Verizon, Ericsson, T-Mobile USA, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telus Communications Inc., Telit, Orange S.A., Telefónica, S.A., SAMSUNG, BT Group, NEC Corporation, NTT Docomo Inc.

Recent Developments

23 feb 2023- BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Verizon Business and KPMG LLP have collaborated as part of their alliance relationship to deliver 5G solutions designed to help transform the healthcare and life sciences sectors. KPMG has now deployed Verizon’s Private 5G wireless network into its Ignition Center inside KPMG Lakehouse to further that collaboration. Building on top of this next-generation network, KPMG is creating a Healthcare Lab experience where clients can interact and experiment with the latest in healthcare technologies while helping to define their own future healthcare vision powered by Verizon 5G.

SAN JOSE, Calif., and TOKYO, Japan, February 22, 2023 — Cisco and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) announced plans to expand their collaboration efforts to include system integration solutions and potential opportunities in 5G xHaul and private 5G to help customers transform their architecture and connect more people and things.

HAVRE-SAINT-PIERRE, Quebec, May 26, 2022 --TELUS announces an $8 million private investment in the North Shore region this year, rolling out its PureFibre and 5G networks in the Innu community of Ekuanitshit and the municipalities of Longue-Pointe-de-Mingan and Port-Menier. This investment is paired with nearly $3 million from the Canadian and Quebec governments as part of the Operation High Speed program (Éclair I component), and will bridge the digital divide by fostering digital innovation in local businesses, stopping rural depopulation of young people, promoting Innu culture and the tourism industry, and accelerating the development of virtual services in health and education.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2020 -- KT Corporation (KRX: 030200; NYSE: KT), Korea's largest telecommunications company, and the Samsung Medical Center (SMC) announced last week that they have jointly developed an innovative, 5G-powered medical service as an initial step to establishing a 5G smart hospital.

5G In Healthcare market Share (2022) US$ 119.12 Million 5G In Healthcare market Projected Size (2029) US$ 15,776 Million 5G In Healthcare market Growth (CAGR 2023-2029) 72.1%

Segment Overview

The 5G In Healthcare market is segmented By Product Type, By End User, and by Application.

By Product Type By Application By End User Hardware

Services

Connectivity Connected Medical Devices

Remote Patient Monitoring

Asset Tracking for Medical Devices

AR/VR

Connected Ambulance Healthcare Provider

Healthcare Players

Regional Insights

The North America region accounted the market revenue share of 36% in 2022. Numerous variables, such as the rising incidence of coronary artery diseases (CAD), the growing aging population, and the development of novel products by significant market rivals, are having an impact on the area industry's growth. As the benefits of embedding 5G technology into healthcare products and services become more widely known, the adoption of the technology will quicken.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this 5G In Healthcare Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive 5G In Healthcare Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the 5G In Healthcare Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the 5G In Healthcare industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G In Healthcare Market vendors

