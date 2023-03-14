Synaptics Resonate™ Revolutionizes Audio and Haptics For Embedded Displays

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA) today announced Synaptics Resonate™, a game-changing solution that uses a display’s surface as a sound and haptics transducer to provide a more immersive audio and interactive user experience while reducing space, cost, and power consumption for Internet of things (IoT) devices. The innovative technology enables slim, bezel-less, and inherently dustproof and waterproof designs. This allows developers to bring the benefits of Synaptics Resonate™ to industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics applications such as TVs, smart appliances, portable media players, toys and gaming platforms, smartphones, automotive displays, monitors, and laptops.



“Though display-enabled audio concepts have existed previously,” said Vineet Ganju, VP and GM of the Audio business unit at Synaptics, “Synaptics’ break-through innovations enable the ability to exceed the audio performance of dynamic speakers at a fraction of the size and power consumption. For the first time, product manufacturers can reap the benefits of piezo-enabled audio and haptics.”

Synaptics Resonate™ replaces the dynamic speakers and linear resonant actuators (LRAs) typically used for audio and haptic feedback, respectively, with piezoelectric transducers placed on the rear of the display glass. These are driven by a proprietary amplifier and algorithms such that the audio emanates directly from the surface of the glass to provide a line-of-sight, immersive viewing experience with a high sound pressure level (SPL) and excellent audio fidelity. The design avoids the compromises of side-or down-firing speakers, a consequence of modern, thin industrial design trends.

The same transducers produce the haptic feedback, resulting in more contextually relevant, dynamic haptic engagement for gaming and more precise system control applications. As the transducers are piezoelectric, they can also be used to detect pressure for a third axis of control for touch interfaces. These combine to provide a crisper, more responsive and more intuitive interactive experience for the end user.

Key features and benefits

Integrated IoT display, audio, and haptics for ease of implementation in a slim, bezel-less design with reduced system cost and a smaller footprint

Up to 80% greater power efficiency compared to micro speaker designs

Line-of-sight audio for a more immersive viewing experience, with excellent loudness and fidelity

Dynamic haptic capability for contextual feedback in gaming and other applications

Pressure sensing for a third axis of control for touch interfaces

Eliminates audio ports to enable more elegant and environmentally protected designs

Synaptics Resonate can be applied to any surface to turn it into a smart surface with audio, haptics, and touch pressure sensing



Availability

Synaptics Resonate™ is sampling now. To learn more:

Visit www.synaptics.com/resonate

Contact your local sales representative

Visit Synaptics at Booth 4A-259 at Embedded World: Email press@synaptics.com or sales@synaptics.com for a personal appointment



