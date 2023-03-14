With 9.1% CAGR, Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 51.70 billion by 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market.

The global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 51.70 billion by 2029 from USD 23.61 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2029. Logistics and supply chain management has become increasingly important in various industries, as it enhances business performance by streamlining inventories, managing cash outlay, and improving process functionality to support business expansion. To achieve these objectives, many suppliers are adopting automated material handling equipment in their warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

This technology reduces downtime and labor costs, improves production, transportation, and distribution efficiency, and generates early returns on investment. The material handling industry is being transformed by the integration of advanced technologies such as SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI). In October 2019, HRG introduced two automated guided vehicle ranges capable of creating 2D maps to guide them around a facility, while carrying up to 300 kg of load.

Industry Developments

In December 2021, KION Group opened a new forklift truck plant in China to offer supply chain solutions. The plant has a total volume of around 140 million for future production of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions in Jinan.

In August 2021, Toyota Material Handling Japan launched a SenS+ operation assist system that detects and distinguishes pedestrians and objects behind the forklift and automatically controls the speed of travel and stops the backward motion of the truck.

In February 2021 daifuku and AFT industries partnered to leverage the material handling expertise of both companies in the automotive industry. Daifuku and AFT will be mutually benefited as a way globally to open channels and secure growing demand and investments from automotive manufacturers in material handling systems

Driver and Restraint Factor:

Surge in demand for automated storage and retrieval systems in e-commerce industry due to COVID-19.

The e-commerce industry has experienced a surge in growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused a significant increase in online shopping. Social distancing measures, lockdowns, and other pandemic-related restrictions have led consumers to shift towards online shopping, resulting in a significant rise in both B2C and B2B e-commerce. Notably, there has been a surge in online sales of pharmaceuticals, household goods, and food. However, Automated Material Handling Equipment Market rapid growth of e-commerce has put immense pressure on companies to procure and deliver a large number of articles within a short time. To address this issue, e-commerce companies have increasingly turned to automation in their facilities.

The most efficient way to process orders in e-commerce facilities is by using miniloads or shuttles, which can bring a case or tote to a goods-to-operator (GTO) picking station. This is in contrast to the traditional operator-to-goods (OTG) picking method, where the operator must travel to retrieve the product. Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), typically in the form of a miniload or shuttle system, can automatically bring the product to the operator, eliminating travel time. This can result in up to 25% increased efficiency in a highly dense batch-pick environment and up to 75% or more in a large distribution center (DC) with single-order picking across long distances. ASRS technology used in the e-commerce industry can manage a diverse mix of product stock keeping units (SKUs), large SKU ranges, and lead times, enabling e-commerce companies to fulfill growing consumer demand efficiently.

High upfront cost of AMH equipment for SMEs

The economic Automated Material Handling Equipment Market growth of a country heavily relies on the contribution of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which provide essential raw materials and components to larger businesses. In the supply chain of these SMEs, material handling operations play a crucial role. However, the high initial costs associated with automated material handling (AMH) equipment prevent SMEs from fully automating their supply chain activities. As a result, small businesses resort to traditional/manual material handling methods. Although some larger enterprises reduce upfront costs by renting industrial trucks, leasing equipment, or purchasing second-hand equipment, this trend is likely to negatively impact the sales of new equipment.

Opportunity

Increasing level of order customization and personalization

Automated material handling (AMH) systems can improve the efficiency and speed of picking and sorting processes for customized orders. Robotic pickers can handle complex orders and pick items faster than manual processes. Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) can optimize storage space and retrieve items quickly, reducing the time taken to fulfill customized orders. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) can transport items to various stages in the order fulfillment process, such as picking, packing, and shipping. Automated sorters and conveyors can sort and transport items quickly and accurately. All of these AMH systems can help e-commerce companies process customized orders at a faster rate, while also reducing error rates and improving overall customer satisfaction.





Report Attribute Details Automated Material Handling Equipment Market size value in 2022 USD 23.61 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 51.70 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Type; System Load; Application; Industry and By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc., Kion Group AG, Hanwha Corporation, Kuka AG, Fives, Murata Machinery, Ltd., TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Viastore Systems GmbH and Daifuku Co., Ltd. Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.





Companies Covered in Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report:

Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc.

Kion Group AG

Hanwha Corporation

Kuka AG

Fives

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Viastore Systems GmbH

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Automated Material Handling Equipment in Details:

Automated Material Handling Equipment (AMHE) is a type of machinery used in industries and warehouses for the automatic movement, storage, and retrieval of products and materials. AMHE is used to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and minimize errors in material handling processes.

There are different types of AMHE used in various industries. Here are some of the most commonly used AMHE:

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS): These systems use computer-controlled cranes and shuttles to move products to and from storage locations. They can store products in high-density storage systems, which save space and increase efficiency. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs): These are mobile robots that move materials around warehouses and factories. They are equipped with sensors and navigation systems that allow them to move autonomously and avoid obstacles. Conveyor Systems: These are machines that move products along a fixed path. They are used for transporting products from one location to another in a warehouse or factory. Robotic Material Handling Systems: These are robots designed to handle materials and products. They can be programmed to perform various tasks such as picking and placing products on a conveyor belt, loading and unloading products from trucks, and palletizing products. Sortation Systems: These are machines that sort products based on their destination. They can sort products by size, weight, color, or any other characteristic.

Key Market Segments: Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

By Type

Automated Storage and Retrieval System

Automated Conveyor and Sorting System

Automated Guided Vehicle

By System Load

Unit Load

Bulk Load

By Application

Assembly

Distribution

Transportation

Packaging

By Industry

E-Commerce

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Aviation

Semiconductor and Electronics

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

