With consumption of Electronic Gadgets on the Rise, the Global Lead Acid Battery Market to Reach US$ 90.5 Billion by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lead acid battery market was worth US$ 54.3 Billion in the year 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 90.5 Billion by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2032.



Lead acid batteries are amongst the most sought-after batteries around the world with major applications across automotive (ignition, lighting, and starting) UPS, emergency power for electrical installation, and submarines standby. With electric vehicle demand at its peak, production of uninterrupted power supply has escalated. These factors are bound to take the lead acid battery market to a new ‘high’ in the forecast period.

The lead acid battery consists of two lead plates, a negative one made up of sponge lead and a positive plate covered with a paste of lead oxide with a separator (an insulating material) between them. Plates have been submerged in an electrolyte comprising sulphuric acid and water that store charge.

Find a comprehensive report summary along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-54

Low cost and reliability are the other factors driving the lead acid battery market. With power banks, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets being increasingly used with advanced marine propulsion technology, the lead acid battery market is slated to grow inadvertently in the forecast period.

At the same time, the fact that lead acid batteries are heavy, have a poor weight-to-energy ratio and hold low specific energy can’t be ignored. The Lithium-ion battery is closely competing with the lead acid batteries. Proper processing needs proper recycling.

Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Lead Acid Battery Market’. The team of analysts and consultants is there to execute using a bottom-up approach across primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“With electric vehicles’ production being on the rise, the global lead acid batteries market is likely to grow on an astounding note going forward”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Lead Acid Battery Market

The Asia-Pacific leads the lead acid battery market due to the booming construction vertical in China, Malaysia, Japan, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea. As per the Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers, sales of automobiles did grow by ~14% in the last year.

North America holds the second-largest market share with the US being home to the developed telecom sector along with the growing frequency of oil- and gas-related activities following shale gas boom.

Europe holds the third-largest market share with Germany being the torchbearer.



Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-54

Competitive Lead Acid Battery

GS Yuasa Corporation, in March 2019, did announce that the company had launched a new-fangled automotive lead acid storage battery plant (operated by its equity method affiliate) at Manisa province (Turkey).

Blink Charging and EnerSys, in July 2020, entered into a collaboration for developing high-power inductive/wireless and improvised fast charging systems with energy storage options for automotives market.

EnerSys, in January 2021, teamed up with TA (TravelCenters of America) for offering Odyssey Performance and NorthStar PRO Group 31 batteries for catering to heavy-duty applications in every TA location all through the US.

Amara Raja Batteries, in July 2022, did announce plans of expanding the reach of lead acid batteries on the geographical count. The company, as a part of expansion, emphasizes on development of lead acid batteries in Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

Recyclus Group Ltd., in January 2022, did open a novel plant at Tipton (England) to recycle lead acid batteries.



Some More Key Companies are Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., SiteTel Sweden AB (NorthStar), Clarios, Leoch International Technology Ltd., Yokohama Batteries Sdn. Bhd., Enersys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corporation, Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. KG., Crown Battery Corporation, C&D Technologies, Inc., Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Co., Chaowei Power Holdings Limited., Zhangzhou Huawei Power Supply Technology Co., Ltd., B. B. Battery, Camel Group Co., Ltd., Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co. Ltd.

What does the Report state?

The research study is based on product type (flooded battery, AGM battery, and gel battery), by application (lead acid battery for transportation (lead acid battery in passenger cars, lead acid battery in LCVs, lead acid battery in HCVs, lead acid battery in two wheelers, and likewise), lead acid battery for automotive industrial, lead acid battery for stationary industrial, lead acid battery for commercial, lead acid battery for residential, lead acid battery for grid storage, and lead acid battery for others), and by sales channel (lead acid battery in OEM and lead acid battery in aftermarket).

Upsurge in demand for electric vehicles is expected to drive the lead acid battery market going forward.

Grow your profit margin with Future Market Insights – Buy the report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/54

Key Segments Profiled in the Lead Acid Battery Industry Survey

Lead Acid Battery Market by Product Type:

Flooded Battery

AGM Battery

Gel Battery



Lead Acid Battery Market by Application:

Lead Acid Battery for Transportation Lead Acid Battery in Passenger Cars Lead Acid Battery in LCV Lead Acid Battery in HCV Lead Acid Battery in Two wheelers Others

Lead Acid Battery for Motive Industrial

Lead Acid Battery for Stationary Industrial

Lead Acid Battery for Commercial

Lead Acid Battery for Residential

Lead Acid Battery for Grid Storage

Lead Acid Battery for Others

Lead Acid Battery Market by Sales Channel:

Lead Acid Battery in OEM

Lead Acid Battery in Aftermarket

Lead Acid Battery Market by Region:

North America Lead Acid Battery Market

Latin America Lead Acid Battery Market

Europe Lead Acid Battery Market

Asia Pacific Lead Acid Battery Market

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Lead Acid Battery Market



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-lead-acid-battery-market

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape:

Asphalt Pavers Market Size: The global asphalt pavers market size reached US$ 2,135.0 Million in 2021 and it is likely to touch a valuation of US$ 2,220.4 Million in 2022.

Latin America Mining Equipment Market Share: The Latin American market for mining equipment will reach US$ 4,839.6 Million in 2032, up at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2032.

United States Hand Holes Market Analysis: The United State hand holes market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 373.7 Million by the end of 2022.

Air Conditioning Compressor Market Demand: The global air conditioning compressor market size is expected to grow from US$ 25,941.3 Million in 2022 to US$ 42,413.6 Million by 2032, with total sales accelerating at 5.0% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Refrigeration Compressor Market Growth: The global refrigeration compressor market size is expected to grow from US$ 37,597.8 Million in 2022 to US$ 53,732.1 Million by 2032, with overall sales exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% throughout the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Old Source: Lead Acid Battery Market 2021 - 2031: Europe Lead Acid Battery Market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% through 2031 – Future Market Insights, Inc.