To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



14 March 2023

Corporate Announcement No. 24/2023





This is to give notice of the annual general meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S on Wednesday 29 March 2023 at 8.00 a.m. at the company’s address Klampenborgvej 205 in Lyngby.

Agenda

a) Report on the company’s activities in 2022.

b) Submission for approval of the annual report for 2022 and announcement of discharge for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board from their obligations.

c) Submission for the application of profits or cover of loss according to the adopted annual report.

d) Election of members of the Supervisory Board.

e) Appointment of auditors.



f) Any other business.

Yours faithfully,

On behalf of the Chairman

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO