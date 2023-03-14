Dassian Launches All-New Innovation Management Services (IMS) Support Solution

ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dassian, the leader in integrated, end-to-end business solutions for regulated industries, is pleased to announce the addition of their Innovation Management Services (IMS) to their industry-leading portfolio.



The new solution is an expansion of Dassian’s product maintenance support, designed to help take the burden off internal support teams and help companies maximize the benefits of their Dassian solution.

With decades of experience under their belt, the IMS team provides users on-demand support to better understand and manage their day-to-day operations—whether it’s helping with implementation, supporting standard business support ticket issues, or finding ways to improve productivity and business processes.

“For over 20 years, the team at Dassian has helped organizations drive transformation and stay compliant with complex, government mandated regulations,” said Lauren Johnson, Dassian Lead for Innovation Managed Services. “By being a direct extension of our partner’s support teams, this new service will take these efforts to the next level. It’s a real game changer for businesses looking to better manage their daily operations and streamline processes so their teams can focus on innovating even further.”

Unlike traditional Application Management Services (AMS), IMS provides users with industry-leading experts who offer personalized support with close-to-immediate response times. As the OEMs of their software, the Dassian team knows the solutions inside out and doesn’t have to rely on outsourced individuals who often aren’t equipped to deliver the same caliber of service.

The goal of IMS is to leave users feeling prepared to complete everyday operations without having to jump through hoops to fund small, useful changes, or worry about recruiting, hiring and retaining talent to support Dassian implementation and ongoing service requests.

About Dassian

Backed by over 20 years of experience, Dassian helps companies make better business decisions by creating cross-functional business processes and a connected stream of real-time data. Whether it’s contract management, managerial accounting, program management or material accounting, their end-to-end suite of solutions help teams navigate every project from start to finish—while meeting complex regulations and reducing expenses every step of the way.