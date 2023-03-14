Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Crown Equipment, EP, Hangcha, Kion Group, Komatsu, Mitsubishi, Toyota & More

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Truck Market by Power Source, by Class, by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market Definition:
At an estimated value of over USD 43.78 billion in 2022, the global forklift truck market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 7.2% to be valued at USD 75.21 billion in 2030.
Market Dynamics and Trends
Rising investments by the market players is expected to drive the market growth. Recent developments in the e-commerce business have created a need for bulk warehousing, which in turn has influenced the growth of forklift truck market. Advantages offered by forklift trucks such as time saving and increased efficiency are also expected to boost their adoption in various industries.
Other benefits such as reduced chances of accidents and injuries related to forklifts on work site and rising demand for easy movement and organization of goods are expected to add additional revenue to the forklift truck market. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with the development of infrastructure are expected to further influence market growth. However, high cost of forklift trucks is anticipated to hamper the market growth within the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
North America is anticipated to hold the lion share of the market due to improved infrastructure and increased industrialization in this region. Also, rapid adoption of forklifts into numerous industries is expected to add revenue to the forklift truck market. Asia Pacific region is predicted to show rapid and consistent growth in terms of market share within the forecast period due to increase in demand for automation in developing countries.
Also, factors such as improving economy as well as rise in urbanization are anticipated to further drive market growth in this region.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
Global forklift truck market- By power source
- IC powered
- Electric powered
Global forklift truck market - By class
- Class 1
- Class 2
- Class 3
- Class 4
- Class 5
- others
Global forklift truck market - By end use
- Retail and wholesale
- Logistics
- Automotive
- Food industry
- Others
Global forklift truck market - by geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Malaysia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Forklift Truck Market - Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
5. Market Share Analysis
6. Global Forklift Truck Market, by Class Type
7. Global Forklift Truck Market, by Product
8. Global Forklift Truck Market, by Engine
9. Global Forklift Truck Market, by End-user
10. Global Forklift Truck Market, by Region
11. Company Profiles
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Crown Equipment Corporation
- EP Equipment
- Hangcha
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
- Jungheinrich AG
- Kion Group AG
- Komatsu Ltd
- Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.
- Toyota Industries Corporation
