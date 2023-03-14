Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Crown Equipment, EP, Hangcha, Kion Group, Komatsu, Mitsubishi, Toyota & More

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Truck Market by Power Source, by Class, by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Definition:



At an estimated value of over USD 43.78 billion in 2022, the global forklift truck market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 7.2% to be valued at USD 75.21 billion in 2030.

Market Dynamics and Trends



Rising investments by the market players is expected to drive the market growth. Recent developments in the e-commerce business have created a need for bulk warehousing, which in turn has influenced the growth of forklift truck market. Advantages offered by forklift trucks such as time saving and increased efficiency are also expected to boost their adoption in various industries.

Other benefits such as reduced chances of accidents and injuries related to forklifts on work site and rising demand for easy movement and organization of goods are expected to add additional revenue to the forklift truck market. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with the development of infrastructure are expected to further influence market growth. However, high cost of forklift trucks is anticipated to hamper the market growth within the forecast period.



Geographical Analysis



North America is anticipated to hold the lion share of the market due to improved infrastructure and increased industrialization in this region. Also, rapid adoption of forklifts into numerous industries is expected to add revenue to the forklift truck market. Asia Pacific region is predicted to show rapid and consistent growth in terms of market share within the forecast period due to increase in demand for automation in developing countries.

Also, factors such as improving economy as well as rise in urbanization are anticipated to further drive market growth in this region.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Global forklift truck market- By power source

IC powered

Electric powered

Global forklift truck market - By class

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

Class 4

Class 5

others

Global forklift truck market - By end use

Retail and wholesale

Logistics

Automotive

Food industry

Others

Global forklift truck market - by geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Malaysia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Forklift Truck Market - Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



5. Market Share Analysis



6. Global Forklift Truck Market, by Class Type



7. Global Forklift Truck Market, by Product



8. Global Forklift Truck Market, by Engine



9. Global Forklift Truck Market, by End-user



10. Global Forklift Truck Market, by Region



11. Company Profiles



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Crown Equipment Corporation

EP Equipment

Hangcha

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Group AG

Komatsu Ltd

Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

