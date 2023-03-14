Wireless Mesh Network Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Reliable, Efficient Network Performance and the Flexibility of WMNs Drives Growth

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Mesh Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Radio Frequency (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz), By Application (Video Surveillance, Home Networking), By End-use (Oil & Gas, Mining), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wireless mesh network market size is expected to reach USD 15.95 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030.

In the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, mesh networking is a viable method for managing device-to-device communication. With its assistance, IoT networks may operate more quickly and effectively without needing expensive gear or burning excessive electricity.

The increasing adoption of wireless communication mediums and the usage of IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been major factors driving the global market growth. In addition, the growing opportunities in the oil & gas industries and the development of smart cities & infrastructure have led to increased adoption of Wireless Mesh Networks (WMN).



The industry has been expanding owing to the rising demand for reliable, efficient network performance and the flexibility of WMNs to expand and improve performance.

Furthermore, rising mobile device adoption and mobile device penetration both contribute to the expansion of this industry.

In addition, the growth is aided by the rising demand for WMNs from small- and medium-sized businesses. Environmental monitoring and precision agriculture are two areas where WMNs are gaining prominence.

The farming sector uses automation and technology to boost profitability and cut operating costs. The use of sensors in fields, tractors, and vineyards for monitoring and managing farm operations has recently encouraged the expansion of the WMN industry, resulting in improved crop output and less resource waste.



The use of high-frequency WMNs for precision farming and tractor automation has increased the demand for these networks. Low-frequency WMNs using sensor networks are utilized for environmental condition monitoring. Technological innovations are being possible as IoT sensors and smartphones are integrated into a seamless wireless network.

Mesh connectivity, in particular, will reduce the strain on the healthcare communications system, enhance patient care, streamline processes, manage assets, and better use scarce resources. For instance, Wyld Networks has created a WMN solution to construct a decentralized communication network connecting smartphones and IoT sensors directly to one another and enhancing any existing Wi-Fi and 4G coverage.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Potential Growth Opportunities for Security System Integrators

Increasing Consumer Adoption of Mobile-Connected Devices

Market Restraints

Lack of Standards for Interconnectivity and Interoperability

Wireless Mesh Network Market Report Highlights

Mesh network has numerous applications in smart cities owing to the requirement for automation and high-technology wireless connectivity

The growing internet and telephone connectivity primarily drive the industry owing to the increasing prominence of AI-based technologies

North America dominated the global industry in 2022 and will remain dominant during the forecast period due to tremendous growth in WMN technology in the U.S. and Canada

The durability and flexibility of WMNs have increased their appeal among businesses over the past few years

Leading industry players are focusing on enhancing their product and service portfolios to tap into the global market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Wireless Mesh Network Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Wireless Mesh Network: Radio Frequency Outlook

4.1 Wireless Mesh Network Market Share by Radio Frequency, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Sub 1GHz

4.3 2.4 GHz

4.4 4.9 GHz

4.5 5 GHz



Chapter 5 Wireless Mesh Network: Application Outlook

5.1 Wireless Mesh Network Market Share by Application, 2021 & 2030

5.2 Home Networking

5.3 Video Surveillance

5.4 Disaster Management &Rescue Ops.

5.5 Medical Device Connectivity

5.6 Traffic Management



Chapter 6 Wireless Mesh Network: End-use Outlook

6.1 Wireless Mesh Network Market Share by End-use, 2021 & 2030

6.2 Education

6.3 Government

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Hospitality

6.6 Mining

6.7 Oil & Gas

6.8 Transportation & Logistics

6.9 Smart Cities & Warehouses

6.10 Others



Chapter 7 Wireless Mesh Network: Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Aruba Networks

BelAir Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Firetide, Inc.

Rajant Corporation

Ruckus Wireless, Inc

Strix Wireless Systems Pvt Ltd

Synapse Wireless, Inc.

Tropos Networks (ABB Group)

ZIH Corp (Zebra Technologies Corporation)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzn8kd

