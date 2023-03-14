Manganese Market 2023-2029 Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report By Y-O-Y

PUNE, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Read 121-page full "Manganese Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc.

Global key Manganese players cover African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo Americanplc, Assmang Proprietary Limited, Compania Minera Autlan, ERACHEM Comilog, Eramet SA, Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited, Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited and Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd., etc.

Manganese is a chemical element with symbol Mn and atomic number 25. It is not found as a free element in nature; it is often found in minerals in combination with iron. Manganese is a metal with important industrial metal alloy uses, particularly in stainless steels.



The global Manganese market size is projected to grow from US$ 23920 million in 2022 to US$ 29320 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2023 to 2029.



United States market for Manganese is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2022 to US$ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % from 2023 through 2029.



China market for Manganese is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2022 to US$ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % from 2023 through 2029.



Europe market for Manganese is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2022 to US$ million by 2029, at a CAGR of % from 2023 through 2029.

Segmentation by type

Manganese Ore

Manganese Alloy

Others

Segmentation by application

Agro-Industries

Industrial

Batteries

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

African Rainbow Minerals

Anglo Americanplc

Assmang Proprietary Limited

Compania Minera Autlan

ERACHEM Comilog

Eramet SA

Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited

Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited

Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd.

MaxTech Ventures

Mesa Minerals Limited

MOIL Limited

Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Minerals Limited

Nippon Denko Company Ltd.

OM Holdings Limited

South32 Limited

Tosoh Corporation

Tronox Limited

Vale S.A.

Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific

Prince (ERACHEM Comilog)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura

GoodEarth India

RMCPL Group

Fermavi

Atul

CITIC Dameng Mining Industries

Lantian Chemical

Qingyunshang Mn Industry

Guizhou Dalong Huicheng New Material

Rech Chemical

Haolin Chemical

Guangxi Detian Chemical Cycle

Guizhou Redstar Developing

Guangxi Menghua Technology

ISKY Chemicals

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Market Estimation Caveats

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Manganese Market Size 2018-2029

2.1.2 Manganese Market Size CAGR by Region 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Manganese Segment by Type

2.2.1 Manganese Ore

2.2.2 Manganese Alloy

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Manganese Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Manganese Market Size CAGR by Type (2018 VS 2022 VS 2029)

2.3.2 Global Manganese Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Manganese Segment by Application

2.4.1 Agro-Industries

2.4.2 Industrial

2.4.3 Batteries

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Manganese Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Manganese Market Size CAGR by Application (2018 VS 2022 VS 2029)

2.5.2 Global Manganese Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

3 Manganese Market Size by Player

3.1 Manganese Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Manganese Revenue by Players (2018-2023)

3.1.2 Global Manganese Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Manganese Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2021-2023)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

And More…

