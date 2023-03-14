CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market Report 2023: Featuring Lightscalpel, Cutting Edge, Alma Lasers, Bison Medical & More

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-user (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities), By Application (Dermatology, Veterinary), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CO2 medical laser systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.00% from 2023 to 2030.

Key drivers expected to contribute to industry growth include rising geriatric population, increase in disease burden, high unmet medical needs in emerging & low-growth economies, and increase in public & private healthcare expenditure. Evolving technologies, which can enable the implementation of laser resurfacing technologies in additional treatment possibilities, are projected to promote market growth.



Furthermore, the development of therapies, such as laser ablation combined with platelet-rich plasma, laser-radiofrequency therapy, and drug delivery via laser technology, is estimated to decrease downtime & adverse effects of ablative resurfacing without lowering the effectiveness.

Therefore, the introduction of technologically advanced devices by key players is also estimated to drive the market. For instance, in May 2021, Lumenis Be Ltd. partnered with Harrods Wellness Clinic, London, to equip its esthetics clinic with the Stellar M22, which is expected to boost market growth in the near future.



Industry players focus on the development of new and more effective products resulting in greater accessibility of advanced laser techniques, which continuously undergo improvements.

For instance, in April 2021, Alma Lasers launched Alma PrimeX, a noninvasive platform for body contouring and skin tightening. Thus, the introduction of fractionated laser technology has led to lower downtime, rapid recovery, enhanced skin tone, and reduced facial wrinkles. Such advancements in laser technologies are anticipated to contribute to market growth.



CO2 Medical Laser Systems Market Report Highlights

The dermatology application segment held the largest share in 2022 due to the high adoption of laser treatments for aesthetic procedures and demand for tattoo removal are the major segment drivers. Moreover, the growing demand for non-invasive procedures for aesthetics is also fueling the segment growth

The outpatient facilities end-use segment held the largest share in 2022 and is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during to forecast period

The segment growth is attributed to the presence of skilled and certified professionals in outpatient facilities. Dermatologists have proper medical training to ensure the avoidance of scarring, change in the skin's texture, and burns & other wounds during or after the removal treatment

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during to forecast period due to the high incidence of chronic disorders, growth in medical facilities, and the launch of new products

The industry is highly competitive due to the strong presence of global players

Companies Mentioned

Lightscalpel

Limmer Laser Gmbh

Lumenis Be Ltd (Boston Scientific Corporation)

Herdeks

Alma Lasers

Bison Medical

Deka M.E.L.A. Srl

Unionmedical Co., Ltd

Cutting Edge

Ids

Candela Medical

Cynosure

Lutronic Aesthetic Lasers, Visual And Surgical Lasers

Aakaar Enhancing Life Through Technology

Lynton Lasers Ltd

