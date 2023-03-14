Global Payments Vendors and Landscape Report Q4 2022: Featuring Bankable, Fiserv, IBM, Oracle FSS & More

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Payments Vendors and Landscape Report Q4 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Payments industry is revolutionizing, and it's happening quickly. Modern core architectures enable payment hubs to be lean and flexible, offering customers a range of services.
To facilitate this, time-to-time updating of payment structures is imperative. The publisher, with its powerful knowledge base of 50+ technology vendors, 1400+ system deals data and over 50+ consulting engagements, has been helping financial institutions push beyond their competition.
Report highlights
- In-depth coverage of 50+ global Payments technology vendor profiles, including company history, product suite, user lists, customer experiences, way forward strategy and more.
- Deep dive into the global Payments technology landscape, changing market dynamics, trends and challenges and opportunities depicted vividly through graphs and infographics
- Library of successful global Payments technology use cases, independently authored and curated by the publisher's analyst team.
- Access to the publisher's iconic Annual Sales League Table for Payments, covering both Retail and Wholesale areas
- Fresh thought leadership via interviews, opinion pieces and podcasts with global leaders brought to you by the publisher's editorial team.
Why subscribe?
- Global coverage of 40+ countries
- Authored by the publisher's research team, consisting of subject-matter-experts across Payments verticals
- Quarterly dynamic report updates to bring you first-hand information in a timely manner
- Complimentary 1-hour of analyst time bundled with each subscription
Who finds this report useful?
- Financial Institutions - CIOs, CTOs, IT, and digital transformation teams rely on our research to make the right technology selection and investment decisions
- Financial Technology companies - Founders, CXOs, product and strategy teams, use our research to stay competitively intelligent, keeping a close track of peer activity and trends globally
- Consulting firms - Research leaders and client consulting teams find this report useful to gain insights, spot opportunities, and provide clients with fact-based metrics.
- Institutional investors - Investment teams find this report useful whilst conducting thorough business and financial due diligence prior to making investment decisions
Key Topics Covered:
Market Landscape
Introduction
Market overview
Top Five Trends
Top five challenges
Key Regulations
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East and North Africa
- The Rest of Africa
- Oceania
Vendor Landscape
- Introduction
- Leaderboard Matrix
- Vendor SalesVision
- Annual Sales League Table (SLT)
- Sales League Table 2022: Retail Payments
- Sales League Table 2022: Wholesale Payments
- Sales League Table 2021: Retail Payments
- Sales League Table 2021: Wholesale Payments
- Sales League Table 2020: Retail Payments
- Sales League Table 2020: Wholesale Payments
Vendor Profiles
- ACI Worldwide
- Alkami Technology
- Allevo
- Alogent
- Anchor
- Aptys Solutions
- Aqua Global Solutions
- Arab Financial Services
- Asseco Group
- Autosoft Dynamics
- Bankable
- Bottomline Technologies
- BPC Banking Technologies
- Capital Banking Solutions
- CGI
- CMA Small Systems AB
- Codebase Technologies
- Commercial Banking Applications
- DXC Technology
- ECS Fin
- Financial Software & Systems Pvt Ltd
- Finastra
- Finzly
- FIS
- Fiserv
- Form3
- Global Payments
- HPS
- IBIS Management Associates
- IBM
- Icon Solutions
- Infosys Finacle
- Intellect Design Arena
- Montran Corporation
- M2P
- Mambu
- Marqeta
- NCR Corporation
- Oracle FSS
- Profile Software
- ProgressSoft
- SAP
- Sentenial
- Sia SPA
- Sopra Banking Software
- SWIFT
- TCS
- Temenos
- TietoEVRY
- Vocalink Technologies
- Volante Technologies
- VSoft
- Worldline
FinTech Directory
Use Cases
- STCPay selects Temenos to Achieve Exponential Growth and Expand Digital Payments Portfolio Rapidly
- Bank Intellect iGTB's Payments and Cash Management powers VCB CashUp
- Paytm Ecosystem - FinTech for the Future
- State Bank of India implemented FSS's Integrated Payment Hub for end-to-end implementation and support
- Qatar National Bank implemented Finacle Enterprise Payments solution to handle payments transactions from across the organization
Leadership Interviews
- Howzat! The Coming of Crypto Assets
- Re-building a payments infrastructure for new economy users
- Variety is the life of Spice
Podcasts
- CBDCs are coming but, potentially, in many different flavours!
- The Challenges of staying in business, navigating the Future of the Payments Landscape
- Key Payment Trends in Latin America
- The need for a Multicloud approach to Payments and Legislation- voices from Sibos
- Payments and FinCrime- Voices from Sibos
Analyst Views
- Delving into the Stablecoin Landscape
- The Crypto View from India
- Global trends in cryptocurrencies
- Glossary
