Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 3042.2 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market is projected to reach $ 3,042.2 Billion by 2028, up from $ 793.7 Billion in 2021 at a of 25.1% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for cross-border e-commerce, accounting for over 40% of global cross-border sales in 2022.



Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Overview

Cross-border B2C e-commerce refers to online transactions in which a consumer in one country purchases products or services from a business located in another country. The cross-border B2C e-commerce market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing popularity of online shopping, expanding internet and mobile phone penetration, and the rise of digital payment methods.

While cross-border e-commerce offers significant growth opportunities for businesses, it also presents some challenges. These include navigating complex customs regulations, managing logistics and delivery, and ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations.

Despite these challenges, the cross-border B2C e-commerce market is expected to continue to grow as consumers become more comfortable with online shopping and businesses increasingly look to expand their customer base beyond their home countries.

Top Report Findings

The global cross-border B2C e-commerce market is projected to reach $3042.2 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2022 to 2028.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for cross-border e-commerce, accounting for over 40% of global cross-border sales in 2022.

The top product categories in cross-border e-commerce include apparel and accessories, consumer electronics, beauty and personal care products, and home and garden products.

The availability of mobile devices and digital payment methods is driving the growth of cross-border e-commerce, with mobile devices accounting for over half of all e-commerce transactions in some markets.

Shipping and delivery times are the top concerns for cross-border e-commerce customers, with consumers willing to pay more for faster and more reliable shipping options.

Cross-border e-commerce faces challenges in navigating complex customs regulations, managing logistics and delivery, and ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations.

Market Dynamics

Increasing internet and mobile phone penetration: As more people gain access to the internet and mobile devices, the potential customer base for cross-border e-commerce grows.

Growing demand for international products: Consumers are increasingly interested in purchasing products from other countries, whether for novelty or to take advantage of lower prices or higher quality.

Availability of digital payment methods: The widespread availability of digital payment methods, such as credit cards and digital wallets, has made it easier for consumers to purchase products from international sellers.

Expansion of global logistics networks: The growth of logistics companies and global shipping networks has made it easier and more cost-effective for businesses to ship products internationally.

Rising popularity of online marketplaces: Online marketplaces like Amazon and Alibaba have made it easier for consumers to purchase products from international sellers, while also providing businesses with a platform to reach customers around the world.

However, the Market also Faces Challenges, such as:

Complex customs regulations: Cross-border e-commerce involves navigating complex customs regulations, which can vary widely between countries and can increase the cost and time involved in shipping products.

Managing logistics and delivery: Shipping products internationally can be challenging, particularly when it comes to managing logistics and ensuring timely delivery.

Compliance with local laws and regulations: Businesses need to ensure they are compliant with local laws and regulations, which can vary widely between countries and can be difficult to navigate.

Top Trends in Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market

The global cross-border B2C e-commerce market is constantly evolving, with new trends emerging as businesses and consumers adapt to changes in technology, consumer behavior, and global trade regulations. Some of the top trends in the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market include:

Increased focus on customer experience: As competition in the market intensifies, businesses are placing a greater emphasis on improving the customer experience. This includes streamlining the purchasing process, providing personalized recommendations, and offering faster and more reliable shipping options.

Growth of social commerce: Social media platforms are increasingly being used as a sales channel for cross-border e-commerce. Social commerce enables businesses to reach new customers through targeted advertising and social media influencers, while also providing consumers with a more engaging and personalized shopping experience.

Expansion of payment options: The availability of digital payment options, such as mobile wallets and cryptocurrency, is expanding, making it easier for consumers to purchase products from international sellers. Businesses are also adopting new payment options to increase customer convenience and expand their reach into new markets.

Increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning: AI and machine learning are being used to improve the efficiency of cross-border e-commerce operations, including product recommendations, fraud detection, and logistics optimization.

Shift towards sustainability: Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of cross-border e-commerce, and businesses are responding by adopting more sustainable practices, such as using eco-friendly packaging and reducing carbon emissions from shipping.

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Segmentation

By Category

Entertainment & Education

Apparel & Accessories

Consumer Electronics

Home Furnishing

Personal Care & Beauty

Healthcare & Nutrition

Footwear

Food & Beverage

Others



By Payment Method

Digital Wallets

Credit/Debit Cards

Internet Banking

Others

By Offering

In-House Brands

Assorted Brands

By End-User

Adults

Teenagers/Millennial

Senior Citizens

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the size of the cross-border B2C e-commerce market, and how is it expected to grow in the coming years?

What are the key drivers and challenges in the cross-border e-commerce market, and how are businesses responding to these factors?

Which regions and countries are the largest markets for cross-border e-commerce, and what are the growth prospects in these markets?

What are the top product categories and consumer segments in cross-border e-commerce, and how are businesses targeting these customers?

What are the leading cross-border e-commerce platforms, and how are they differentiating themselves in a highly competitive market?

What are the most important factors for consumers in cross-border e-commerce, such as shipping times, payment methods, and customer service?

What are the key trends and innovations in the cross-border e-commerce market, such as mobile commerce, social commerce, and artificial intelligence?



Scope of the Report:

Regional Overview

North America: The North American cross-border e-commerce market is relatively mature, with the United States and Canada being the largest markets. The region has a highly developed logistics infrastructure and a large base of online shoppers, with consumers showing a preference for cross-border purchases from China and Europe.

Europe: The European cross-border e-commerce market is fragmented, with different countries having different payment systems, languages, and regulations. However, the region has a large population of online shoppers, with the UK, Germany, and France being the largest markets. Cross-border purchases from Asia and the US are popular, with clothing and electronics being the top product categories.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing cross-border e-commerce market, with China, Japan, and South Korea being the largest markets. The region has a large population of tech-savvy online shoppers, with mobile commerce playing a significant role in driving sales. Cross-border purchases from the US and Europe are popular, with fashion and beauty products being the top product categories.

Latin America: The Latin American cross-border e-commerce market is relatively small but growing, with Brazil and Mexico being the largest markets. The region has a growing middle class and an increasing number of online shoppers, with cross-border purchases from the US and China being popular. Payment systems and logistics are challenges for businesses operating in the region.

Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa cross-border e-commerce market is still in its early stages, but it has significant potential for growth. The region has a large and growing population of young, tech-savvy consumers, with Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Nigeria being the largest markets. Cross-border purchases from China, the US, and Europe are popular, with clothing and electronics being the top product categories.



Blog: