Hemodialysis Vascular Grafts Global Market Report 2023: Growing Healthcare Expenditure and Technological Advances Bolsters Sector

The global hemodialysis vascular grafts market size is expected to reach USD 283.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Vascular graft is a connection between a vein and an artery that utilizes a hollow, synthetic tube which is used to remove or return blood during hemodialysis.



Growing healthcare expenditure, advancements in technology, and increasing access to healthcare services in developing countries are the factors contributing to market growth. Advances in the design and materials used in hemodialysis vascular grafts are leading to better patient outcomes & increased demand for these products.

In addition, government initiatives to improve access to healthcare and raise awareness about kidney disease & its treatment options are also contributing to the growth of the market.



Governments and private organizations are also investing more in the treatment of chronic diseases such as CKD and ESRD due to the increase in healthcare expenditure. This increased investment has led to the development of more advanced and effective hemodialysis vascular grafts, which has increased their adoption and growth in the market. In addition, as healthcare systems around the world move towards more advanced and specialized care, the demand for grafts is likely to increase, further driving market growth.



Governments around the world have recognized the growing burden of kidney disease and have begun to invest more in the treatment of this condition. For instance, the U.S. government has invested significant funds in the National Kidney Disease Education Program (NKDEP) to improve the diagnosis, treatment, and management of kidney diseases. This is expected to impel the market growth during the forecast period.



Further, the COVID-19 outbreak had a long-term growth potential as it accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and virtual consultations for kidney disease treatment, which may lead to an increase in the number of patients who can access hemodialysis treatment remotely, thus increasing the demand for hemodialysis vascular grafts.



In 2022, the Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) segment held a majority share of the market owing to the increasing incidence of End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD), the aging population as well as growing awareness about the advantages of PTFE over other materials

The segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to rising funding and investments for kidney diseases, and growing private sector investments in dialysis infrastructure

North America held the largest share in 2022 owing to the factors such as higher healthcare spending as a portion of GDP, a rise in preference for biological & tissue-engineered grafts, and a growing number of patients with CKD

The presence of well-defined regulatory guidelines and the increase in the adoption of biological grafts are some of the factors driving the market in North America

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $189.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $283.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



