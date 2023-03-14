Chart Industries provides ISO tanks to Blue Water Shipping Through Bofort for Project Greensand, the world's first cross-border offshore CO2 storage project

ATLANTA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global engineering design and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications across clean energy is providing ISO tanks to our customer, Bofort NV of Antwerp Belgium, the exclusive provider of ISO containers to Project Greensand consortium member Blue Water Shipping A/S, Denmark.



Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project Greensand demonstrates, for the first time, the feasibility of cross-border, offshore CO2 storage across the full value chain - from capture to transport and storage. Specifically, CO2 is captured in Antwerp and transported by ship to the depleted Nini West oil field in the North Sea, paving the way for the development of an international CCS value chain.

“We are excited to provide our ISO container offering on this project with key customer and partner Bofort. This is one example of how our offering supports carbon capture and storage solutions globally,” stated Jill Evanko, CEO of Chart Industries. “We are thrilled to see projects at various stages of engineering to deployment and in a variety of regions globally utilize our CCUS offering from our SES cryogenic carbon capture™ and Earthly Labs technologies to air cooled heat exchangers, tanks, piping, as well as ISO containers.”

This marks the culmination of the project’s pilot phase. The Final Investment Decision (FID) for a full-scale project is planned for the first half of 2024.

In full scale, Project Greensand can store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year in 2025/2026 and potentially up to 8 million tonnes of CO2 per year in 2030. In February 2023, leading consortium partners INEOS and Wintershall Dea received the necessary storage license from the Danish authorities.

Source data and further info at: Project Greensand

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global manufacturing locations from the United States to China, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

