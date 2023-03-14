Polyurethane (PU) Sealants Market Size Will Attain USD 3.95 Billion by 2029 growing at 5.2% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Polyurethane (PU) Sealants Market.

The global Polyurethane Sealants Market size was USD 2.50 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.95 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Polyurethane (PU) sealants are elastomeric material materials that is used to fill gaps and joints in floors and walls. These sealants can be used for wood, metal, and concrete structures. Polyurethane sealants are an alternative to silicone sealants and are preferred in wood coating application owing to its durability and abrasion resistance. In addition, polyurethane sealants are used as an adhesive owing to its excellent bonding ability. Polyurethane sealants are widely used in many industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, industrial, and others because of its flexibility, weather and corrosion resistant and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Significant growth and investments in building & construction activities worldwide

Increase in vehicle production supported by high penetration of electric vehicles

Rising demand from electronics & automotive industry owing to performance efficiency and physical characteristics

Restraints

Fluctuating cost of raw materials used in production of polyurethane (PU) sealants

Opportunities

Recent advancements and launch of advanced polyurethane sealants

Increase in R&D activities for production of bio-based polyurethane sealants

Challenges

Need for complex handling owing to hygroscopic nature of polyurethane sealants

Polyurethane Sealants Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 2.50 Billion in 2022 Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 3.95 Billion by 2029 Growth rate CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Key companies profiled Henkel AG & Company, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, PCI Augsburg Gmbh, Hodgson Sealants, Pidilite Industries Limited, ITW Polymers Sealants North America, Asian Paints Limited, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, Splendor Industry Company Limited, Sunstar Engineering, Inc Key Market Drivers The need for sealants is being driven by the increasing growth of the automotive sector as a result of several socio-economic variables.

Company Usability Profiles:

The polyurethane sealants market key players include Henkel AG & Company, BASF SE, Arkema S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, PCI Augsburg Gmbh, Hodgson Sealants, Pidilite Industries Limited, ITW Polymers Sealants North America, Asian Paints Limited, EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG, Splendor Industry Company Limited, Sunstar Engineering, Inc

To increase their market position, these businesses have implemented a variety of growth tactics. These companies are using expansion, new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration as important growth strategies to improve their product portfolio and geographical presence to meet the rising demand for Polyurethane sealants from emerging economies.

Short Summery About Polyurethane Sealants Market:

Polyurethane Sealants Market by Type (One-Component Polyurethane Sealants, Two-Component Polyurethane Sealants), Application (Glazing Flooring and Joining, Concrete Joints, Sanitary And Kitchen, Submerged), And End-User (Building & Construction, Automotive, General Industrial, Marine, Others), And Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

Segment Overview

Polyurethane Sealants Market is segmented by Type, by applications, and by End-Users.

by Type by Applications by End-Users by Regions One-Component Polyurethane Sealants

Two-Component Polyurethane Sealants Glazing

Flooring and Joining

Concrete Joints

Sanitary and Kitchen

Submerged Building & Construction

Automotive

General Industrial

Marine

Others North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Growing demand from end-use industries: The increasing demand for polyurethane sealants from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and others is driving the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for polyurethane sealants from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and others is driving the growth of the market. Technological advancements: The development of new and innovative products with improved properties such as strength, durability, and flexibility are driving the demand for polyurethane sealants.

The development of new and innovative products with improved properties such as strength, durability, and flexibility are driving the demand for polyurethane sealants. Environmental regulations: The increasing regulations on the use of traditional solvent-based polyurethane sealants are driving the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives.

The increasing regulations on the use of traditional solvent-based polyurethane sealants are driving the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives. Cost-effectiveness: polyurethane sealants are often more cost-effective than traditional fastening methods, such as welding or mechanical fasteners, which is driving the adoption of these materials.

polyurethane sealants are often more cost-effective than traditional fastening methods, such as welding or mechanical fasteners, which is driving the adoption of these materials. Shift towards lightweight materials: The growing trend towards lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industries is driving the demand for polyurethane sealants that can bond and seal these materials effectively.

The growing trend towards lightweight materials in the automotive and aerospace industries is driving the demand for polyurethane sealants that can bond and seal these materials effectively. Growth in emerging economies: The growing construction and manufacturing activities in emerging economies such as China and India are driving the demand for polyurethane sealants in these regions.

The growing construction and manufacturing activities in emerging economies such as China and India are driving the demand for polyurethane sealants in these regions. Increasing consumer demand for building and construction industry: the increasing application of the material in the building and construction industry with the variety of commercial, household, and industrial applications is fueling the Polyurethane Sealants Market growth.

Polyurethane Sealants Market – Trends and Opportunities

Polyurethane sealants outperform other sealants in terms of consistency, adhesion, and abrasion resistance. Since polyurethane sealants dry quickly and have a propensity to discolour and lose their initial white hue when subjected to ultraviolet light, they are extensively used in the building and construction, maritime, automobile, general manufacturing, and other end-use sectors. Since polyurethane solidifies more quickly than urethane, it is especially useful for fibreglass car repairs. Excellent bonding, light weight, better sealing, and stress recuperation are all features of polyurethane sealants. They can be molded into practically any shape and are resistant to a wide range of external variables, which is expected to drive the polyurethane sealants market.

The market for polyurethane sealants is expected to grow due to the increased demand in the consumer, building & construction, and automobile industries. Accordingly, it is anticipated that the fast technical advancements in the end-use industries and the rise in demand from emerging countries will be key factors promoting the growth of the polyurethane sealants market. Additionally, the market for polyurethane sealants is likely to expand as a result of rising technological advancements in end-use sectors and greater R&D. The main factor anticipated to drive market growth is the widespread use of polyurethane sealants due to significant expenditures in the production of sustainable sealants and because of its safety, waterproof nature, and ease of application.

The growth factor of the Global Polyurethane Sealants Market:

The growth of the global polyurethane sealants market is driven by increasing demand for high-performance, eco-friendly and sustainable sealing materials. Sealing plays a crucial role in finishing construction projects with aesthetic quality. The multi-component type segment dominates the global polyurethane sealant market due to its superior performance over single-component types such as adhesives or caulks. Moreover, it has low energy consumption rates and improves indoor air quality because it does not emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the atmosphere during the curing process of the material.

Key Question Answered

What is the current size of the polyurethane sealants market?

What are the key factors influencing the growth of the polyurethane sealants market?

What are the major applications for the polyurethane sealants market?

Who are the major key players in the polyurethane sealants market?

Which region will provide more business opportunities for polyurethane sealants in the future?

Which segment holds the maximum share of the polyurethane sealants market?

