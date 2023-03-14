HRCI Elects Andre T. Allen Chairman of the Board

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession, today announced the appointment of Andre T. Allen, GPHR, as chairman of its board. Allen has more than 30 years of experience in the talent assessment industry, and during that time has been responsible for the conceptualization and development of large-scale systems and technologies serving the HR community.



Allen is the owner and executive vice president of FifthTheory, LLC, a company that provides assessments, organizational surveys, and talent management solutions to multiple industries. He began his career in 1989 with Reid Psychological Systems, a founding member of the Association of Test Publishers (ATP). He pioneered many of the technologies that are the basis for today’s assessment delivery and scoring options, launching some of the first internet-based assessments. Among his many accomplishments, he was the chair (and is currently secretary) of ATP’s board and also participated in the creation of the assessment technologies used in the launch of the Transportation Security Administration. Allen holds a B.S. degree in Information Technology with a concentration in project management and an MBA with a concentration in Information Technology Management from Capella University.

With Allen’s announcement effective January 1, 2023, China Gorman, aPHR, assumed the role of immediate past chair. Gardiner Hempel, Jr., CPA, GPHR remains in the role of Secretary/Treasurer and Kathy Claytor, SPHR, GPHR, will continue as Governance Committee Chair. Other board members include Dr. Amy S. Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, CEO of HRCI; Franz Gilbert, GPHR, Vice President of Human Capital Solution Provider Programs, Deloitte; Janet Hanofee, SPHR, CHRO for SOS International; Dr. Janet Walsh, GPHR, CEO of Birchtree Global; and Nancy Hill-Davis, SPHR, CCHR, Vice President of Human Resources at Mercy Medical Center.

“I’m honored to assume the responsibility of board chair for HRCI and want to thank China Gorman for her leadership in the role,” said Andre T. Allen. “HRCI is the most trusted mark of HR expertise, and I’m excited to help support its dedication to the advancement of the HR profession.”



“According to a large-scale study, HRCI-certified professionals are hired more often, promoted more often and report greater career satisfaction,” said Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI. “Having the benefit of Andre’s guidance as our board chair enables HRCI to leverage his vast HR and IT knowledge, further setting the standard for HR excellence and expanding professional opportunities.”

