Dr. Jennifer Berman Joins ELITONE Medical Advisory Board

“Dr. Berman’s years of experience in urology, and helping women to truly understand and appreciate their bodies at every stage of life is a perfect fit for ELITONE,” explained Kolb. “We are so fortunate to play an integral role in improving the lives of women. Before ELITONE, we simply did not have a lot of options in treating the incontinence that steals more joy out of life with each passing day. Dr. Berman and all of us at ELITONE share a passion for women’s health.”

Many will recognize Dr. Berman thanks to her regular appearances on The Dr. Phil Show, The Today Show and Good Morning America, and her time co-hosting the CBS Emmy award-winning television show, The Doctors, as well as Discovery Health’s TV Guide award-winning show, Berman & Berman. Dr. Berman founded and created The Berman Women’s Wellness Center in Beverly Hills as a comprehensive, multidisciplinary State of the Art Center dedicated solely to women and wellness. Today, Dr. Berman focuses on her patients in the Center and continues to serve as a recurring expert for the media. She is not only a credible and relatable authority in the field of female sexual and menopausal health, but her message, commitment, voice and vision are impacting women across all generations and creating positive change for women and girls today.

As a medical advisor for ELITONE, Dr. Berman’s extensive knowledge of urology and women’s wellness will help ELITONE to continue to provide the discreet and effective solutions to help women live life, leak-free. Plus, Dr. Berman’s credibility and visibility will enable even more women to understand and appreciate the power of ELITONE.

Pelvic floor muscles need regular exercise, but it can be hard to do this correctly and frequently enough to get desired results. ELITONE is the first non-intrusive pelvic floor treatment that delivers therapeutic stimulation and performs pelvic floor exercises for you, but longer and stronger than you can on your own. ELITONE’s patented external design maximizes comfort and efficacy, while being discreet and wearable while going about other activities, for the perfect stress incontinence pelvic floor therapy.

“As a woman and a physician, I am passionate about women’s health - particularly as we age,” Dr. Berman stated. “ELITONE is such a smart and safe device, and it gives women freedom - freedom to dance and exercise and go on vacation. That freedom is priceless. Women deserve to live every day to its fullest, and I am happy to help ensure women know the simplicity and excellence of ELITONE.”

Elidah, maker of ELITONE ( https://elitone.com ), is a woman-owned medical device company based in Connecticut, USA. With ELITONE, we’re proud to offer a FDA-cleared wearable treatment to live Life Leak Free®. And with BetterSleep• Compression Socks ( https://elitone.com/product/compression-socks/ ), we hope to give people an uninterrupted night’s sleep. Since 2014, Elidah has been working closely with medical professionals to deliver clinically effective solutions that help improve lives.

