iSpecimen Reports Full Year 2022 Results

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today reported its financial and operating results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022.



“At the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2022, I stepped into the role of interim CEO, and together with the Board, undertook an in depth review of iSpecimen’s operations. Based on our initial findings, the team quickly implemented several improvements that we believe contributed to our record revenue of $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 28% year-over-year,” said Tracy Curley, CEO and CFO. “Throughout the remainder of the quarter and into 2023, we continued with our strategic corporate review, in which we discovered a significant imbalance within our supplier network, specifically, high levels of utilization across a small subsection of suppliers. Today, I am pleased to report that with several initiatives underway by our site development department, we are gaining a much better understanding of our suppliers and their capabilities. Armed with this information, I am confident that during 2023 we will be able to materially increase our supplier utilization rates, which will allow us to increase fulfillment and ultimately result in increased revenue opportunities in 2023 and beyond.”

“In 2023 we plan to have a record level of investment in our technology, demonstrating continued commitment to our vision of our online marketplace to be transformational in our industry. Additionally, we are excited by the progress of several revenue enhancement projects, in areas that include sequencing, remnants and normal blood, as well as new initiatives with suppliers to facilitate improved coordination and utilization. We will continue to invest where necessary throughout 2023 to accelerate these revenue growth initiatives. We look forward to keeping the investment community apprised as we continue to improve our operations,” concluded Ms. Curley.

Financial & Operational Highlights

Revenue increased 28% to $3.2 million for Q4 2022, compared to $2.5 million for Q4 2021.

Unique supplier organizations under agreement were 217 as of December 31, 2022.

Unique customer organizations who have purchased from iSpecimen totaled 513 as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 24% from 415 at the end of 2021.

iSpecimen Marketplace had nearly 6,703 registered research and supplier users as of December 31, 2022, up 29% over Q4 2021.

Recent Corporate Updates

Launched the new self-service Open Feasibilities Dashboard on iSpecimen Marketplace ® , allowing supplier partners to review potential future research projects at any time and initiate their interest by submitting a proposal.

, allowing supplier partners to review potential future research projects at any time and initiate their interest by submitting a proposal. Appointed Joseph J. Basile to Board of Directors. Mr. Basile is a sought-after strategic advisor, an accomplished business leader, a skilled negotiator, a trained mediator and a recognized expert in M&A, restructuring and governance.

Named Tracy Curley as permanent Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Curley was previously appointed Interim CEO in September 2022.

Appointed Eric Langlois as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Langlois will manage a restructured commercial team aimed at executing on Company initiatives.

Added and onboarded seven new biospecimen providers to the iSpecimen Marketplace ® , for both banked and prospectively collected specimens. These new suppliers will allow iSpecimen to improve global access to vital biospecimens and data needed to help advance research in oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and more.

, for both banked and prospectively collected specimens. These new suppliers will allow iSpecimen to improve global access to vital biospecimens and data needed to help advance research in oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and more. Named to Fast Company‘s annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies as part of the biotech category for 2023.

Financial Results for the Full Year 2022

Revenue for the full year 2022 was approximately $10.4 million, compared to approximately $11.1 million for the full year 2021. The reduction in revenue year-to-year was primarily due to a decrease in COVID revenue, which was partially offset by an increase in non-COVID revenue.

Cost of revenue was approximately $4.8 million for the full year 2022, compared to approximately $5.2 million for the full year 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the 31% decrease in average cost per specimen from $252 for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $173 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

General and administrative expenses were approximately $6.9 million for the full year 2022, compared to approximately $5.6 million for the full year 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in executive severance costs, payroll and related expenses, taxes and insurance, software and subscriptions costs, utilities and facilities expenses, marketing and advertising costs, other general expenses, offset by decreases in bad debt and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Net loss was approximately $10.2 million, or $(1.16) per share, for the full year 2022, compared to net loss of approximately $9.0 million, or $(2.09) per share, for the full year 2021.

Cash was approximately $15.3 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $27.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Average cash burn per quarter for 2022 was $2.2 million, excluding a loan repayment of $3.5 million.

*The financial information presented in this press release is based on preliminary unaudited financial statements prepared by management, for the year ended December 31, 2022, and is fully qualified by the section in this press release entitled ‘Disclaimer Regarding Financial Information.’

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com.

iSpecimen Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited

ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 15,308,710 $ 27,738,979 Accounts receivable - unbilled 2,327,789 1,739,020 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $230,999 and $269,170 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 1,597,915 3,002,442 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 300,434 327,035 Tax credit receivable, current portion 140,873 140,873 Total current assets 19,675,721 32,948,349 Property and equipment, net 225,852 32,781 Internally developed software, net 4,503,787 2,710,867 Operating lease right-of-use asset 184,692 — Security deposits 27,601 27,601 Total assets $ 24,617,653 $ 35,719,598 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,459,063 $ 832,678 Accrued expenses 1,531,238 1,009,803 Accrued interest — 8,167 Operating lease - current obligation 158,451 — Deferred revenue 132,335 654,746 Total current liabilities 4,281,087 2,505,394 Operating lease long - term obligation 27,396 — Term loan — 3,422,616 Total liabilities 4,308,483 5,928,010 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 8) Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 8,956,808 issued and 8,925,808 outstanding at December 31, 2022, and 8,764,479 issued and 8,733,479 outstanding at December 31, 2021 892 873 Additional paid-in capital 68,573,774 67,810,289 Treasury stock, 31,000 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, at cost (172 ) (172 ) Accumulated deficit (48,265,324 ) (38,019,402 ) Total stockholders’ equity 20,309,170 29,791,588 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 24,617,653 $ 35,719,598

iSpecimen Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations