SES Certifies Gilat’s SkyEdge IV Platform for O3b mPOWER, O3b and SES-17

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today that SES has certified the SkyEdge IV platform for O3b mPOWER, O3b, and SES-17.



By virtue of this certification, Gilat’s high-speed, highly reliable next generation SkyEdge IV platform is now the industry’s first GEO-MEO multi-orbit certified system.

“After the completion of rigorous testing on both our geostationary satellite SES-17 and medium earth orbit systems O3b and O3b mPOWER, we are confident that Gilat’s multi-orbit SkyEdge IV platform meets our requirements for centralized management, high reliability and performance. We believe Gilat’s SkyEdge IV is an ideal platform that can best serve our enterprise customers as well as mobile networks, maritime and cruise operators regardless of the orbit their networks is on," said Saba Wehbe, Vice President of Service Engineering & Delivery at SES.

“SES is a valued strategic partner and we are happy that Gilat’s multi-orbit, multi-service SkyEdge IV platform has completed certifications and is being put into commercial use for SES’s MEO and GEO networks," said Amir Yafe, VP of Mobility & Global Accounts at Gilat. "The SkyEdge IV platform enables SES to deliver augmented GEO-MEO services that benefit customers with the low latency and high-availability that are crucial to the successful operation of maritime vessels, as well as a wide variety of other mobility and fixed applications.”

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 30 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

