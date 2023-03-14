Global Digital Banking Vendor & Landscape Report Q4 2022 with In-Depth Profiles of Over 50 Key Vendors

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Banking Vendor & Landscape Report Q4 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Newer generations prefer convenience and ease of use, and traditional banking does not offer it. The tug of war between the established players of today and the neo-challengers of tomorrow will be won by those that adopt customer-centric Digital Banking technologies fast.
The publisher features in-depth profiles of 50+ Digital Banking technology vendors, with a track record of 25+ successful consulting engagements globally and has solid experience implementing digital transformation strategies for Financial Institutions of all shapes and sizes.
Report highlights
- In-depth coverage of 50+ global Digital Banking technology vendor profiles, including company history, product suite, recent developments, customer list, and more.
- Deep dive into the global Digital Banking technology landscape, changing market dynamics, trends and challenges and opportunities depicted vividly through graphs and infographics.
- Library of successful global Digital Banking technology use cases, independently authored and curated by the publisher's analyst team.
- Access to the publisher's iconic Annual Sales League Table for Digital Banking.
- Fresh thought leadership via interviews, opinion pieces and podcasts with global leaders brought to you by the publisher's editorial team.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Landscape
- Introduction
- Market Overview
- Top Five Trends
- Potential Challenges
- Key Government Regulations & Initiatives
Vendor Landscape
- LeaderBoard Matrix
- Vendor SalesVision
Annual Sales League Table (SLT)
- Sales League Table 2022
- Sales League Table 2021
- Sales League Table 2020
- Sales League Table 2019
- Sales League Table 2018
Vendor Profiles
- 01 Systems
- Access Softek
- Aion Digital
- Alkami Technology
- Allevo
- Alogent
- Apiture
- Avaloq
- Bank-Genie
- Backbase
- Bankware Global
- Banqsoft
- BPC Banking Technologies
- Capital Banking Solutions
- Clayfin
- Connecticut Online Computer Centre (COCC)
- Codebase Technologies
- Colvir Software Solutions
- CR2
- Crealogix
- CSI
- Digital Onboarding
- EBankIT
- ERI Bancaire
- FacePhi
- Finastra
- FintechOS
- FIS
- Fiserv
- GBST Financial Services Technology
- i-exceed
- ICS Financial Systems
- Infosys Finacle
- Intellect Design Arena
- International Turnkey Systems (ITS)
- Jack Henry and Associates Inc.
- Kiya.ai (Infrasoft Technologies)
- Lumin Digital
- Modefin
- nCino
- NCR Corporation
- NETinfo
- Oracle
- Path Solutions
- Profile Software
- Profinch
- Q2 Software Inc.
- Software Group
- Sopra Banking Software
- Tagit
- TCS
- Technisys
- Temenos
FinTech Directory
Use Cases
- Invoid introduces Video KYC for Equitas Small Finance Bank
- i-exceed Appzillon Digital Banking powers India Post Payments Bank
- Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan partners with Codebase to combine digital onboarding for their Domestic and Roshan Digital Accounts
- TAB Bank partners with Technisys to boost Customer Loyalty
- Decimal Technologies develops a digital onboarding platform for AU Small Finance Bank
Leadership Interviews
- The Future of Banking
- Tide waits for no man!
- Supporting SMBs in the Innovation Economy
- Variety is the life of Spice
- How IoT will power the future of Supply Chain Finance
Podcasts
- How to maintain digital hygiene on the internet
- Current landscape of FinTech funding in India
- A look into the European open banking landscape
- Creating digital experiences that drive financial literacy
- Delivering banking services everywhere, more efficiently with digital tools
Analyst Views
- Open Banking and APIs: Regulatory Compulsion or Catalyst for Innovation?
- Unlocking Biometrics Technology in Financial Services
- AIOps: The Catalyst for Service Continuity in a Digital Banking Environment
Glossary
