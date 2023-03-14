Global Digital Banking Vendor & Landscape Report Q4 2022 with In-Depth Profiles of Over 50 Key Vendors

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Banking Vendor & Landscape Report Q4 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Newer generations prefer convenience and ease of use, and traditional banking does not offer it. The tug of war between the established players of today and the neo-challengers of tomorrow will be won by those that adopt customer-centric Digital Banking technologies fast.

The publisher features in-depth profiles of 50+ Digital Banking technology vendors, with a track record of 25+ successful consulting engagements globally and has solid experience implementing digital transformation strategies for Financial Institutions of all shapes and sizes.

Report highlights

In-depth coverage of 50+ global Digital Banking technology vendor profiles, including company history, product suite, recent developments, customer list, and more.

Deep dive into the global Digital Banking technology landscape, changing market dynamics, trends and challenges and opportunities depicted vividly through graphs and infographics.

Library of successful global Digital Banking technology use cases, independently authored and curated by the publisher's analyst team.

Access to the publisher's iconic Annual Sales League Table for Digital Banking.

Fresh thought leadership via interviews, opinion pieces and podcasts with global leaders brought to you by the publisher's editorial team.

Key Topics Covered:





Market Landscape

Introduction

Market Overview

Top Five Trends

Potential Challenges

Key Government Regulations & Initiatives

Vendor Landscape

LeaderBoard Matrix

Vendor SalesVision

Annual Sales League Table (SLT)

Sales League Table 2022

Sales League Table 2021

Sales League Table 2020

Sales League Table 2019

Sales League Table 2018

Vendor Profiles

FinTech Directory

Use Cases

Invoid introduces Video KYC for Equitas Small Finance Bank

i-exceed Appzillon Digital Banking powers India Post Payments Bank

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan partners with Codebase to combine digital onboarding for their Domestic and Roshan Digital Accounts

TAB Bank partners with Technisys to boost Customer Loyalty

Decimal Technologies develops a digital onboarding platform for AU Small Finance Bank

Leadership Interviews

The Future of Banking

Tide waits for no man!

Supporting SMBs in the Innovation Economy

Variety is the life of Spice

How IoT will power the future of Supply Chain Finance

Podcasts

How to maintain digital hygiene on the internet

Current landscape of FinTech funding in India

A look into the European open banking landscape

Creating digital experiences that drive financial literacy

Delivering banking services everywhere, more efficiently with digital tools

Analyst Views

Open Banking and APIs: Regulatory Compulsion or Catalyst for Innovation?

Unlocking Biometrics Technology in Financial Services

AIOps: The Catalyst for Service Continuity in a Digital Banking Environment

Glossary

