Earthenware Market to Reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2031; Surge in Demand for Vintage Decoration & Dinnerware Will Favour Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Earthenware market is expected to grow from USD 1.38 Billion in 2022 to USD 2.34 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period 2023-2031.



Earthenware is a type of pottery that is fired at a low temperature, usually between 1,000 and 1,150 degrees, resulting in a hardened and brittle material that is slightly porous. To make the material waterproof, glaze is applied to the object before it is fired in a kiln for a second time. Earthenware is widely used for tableware, such as plates and bowls, and decorative items, like figurines. The components of the earthenware body can vary significantly. Modern earthenware's body formulation typically includes 25% ball clay, 25% kaolin, 35% quartz, and 15% feldspar. Rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies like China and India, is driving the growth of the earthenware market.



Additionally, increased disposable income in both developed and developing countries contributes to the increased demand for residential and office spaces and, in turn, for earthenware. Manufacturers in the ceramic industry are optimistic about the future, particularly in India and China, as these countries have seen growth in per capita consumption. Furthermore, the export market in these countries is spurring the market's growth, leading manufacturers to hope for government assistance to provide them with easier access to the global market.



Request PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13350



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global earthenware market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• For example, in April 2014, Naylor, an owner of the Yorkshire Flowerpot company, acquired Limetree Ceramics, an importer of quality decorative glazed pots from Spain and Portugal. This acquisition helped the organization become the leading player in high-quality garden ware products. This factor helps the organization in gaining market share in the earthenware market.



Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13350/single



Market Growth & Trends



Consumers have become more sophisticated in dining practices as more focus is given to styling and food presentation as the finishing touch to culinary skills. Moreover, there is a surge in demand for vintage decoration and dinnerware as this has become more fashionable. Thus the main factors contributing to the growth of the market are a rise in living standards, growth in the consumer interest in fine dining and an increase in social dinner events, among others. It has been observed that there is a growing demand for a vertical gardens. There is also a surge in the expenditure for home decoration products and demand for houseplants in households. All these factors are fueling the demand for flowerpots. Consumers have a vast inclination for interior home decorations at residences. In Western Europe, it was found that most of the consumers of garden pots have their own outdoor space, and many of them are active gardeners. In small urban housing, there is a trend for indoor gardens by placing plants around the house. All these factors are eventually driving the earthenware market. There are several alternatives available, like glassware, advanced ceramics and others. Moreover, there is a good demand for synthetic pots and disposable tableware. Several alternatives for this market are readily available and at an economical price. These factors are acting as critical challenges for the market.



Key Findings



• In 2022, the red pottery segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48.14% and market revenue of 664.46 Million.



The type segment is divided into black pottery, red pottery and others. In 2022, the red pottery segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 48.14% and market revenue of 664.46 Million. Terracotta is easy to sculpt into several products like kitchen utensils, vases, planters and sculptures.



• In 2022, the teapot segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.26% and market revenue of 569.50 Million.



The application segment is divided into flower pot, teapot, decorations and others. In 2022, the teapot segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 41.26% and market revenue of 569.50 Million. The more traditional drinkers broadly prefer ceramic teapots. The western-style ceramic teapot can be ideal for Ceylon, Assam and Kenyan black tea, whereas Eastern-style teapots are generally preferred for brewing green tea with more giant leaves.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Earthenware Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global earthenware market, with a market share of 44.32% and a market value of around 611.73 Million in 2022. The regional market growth is attributed to its use in the countries like China, Japan, South Korea and India, among others. Ceramics has a significant cultural impact in China. Many pots are made here for ceremonial use, like burial urns, tea ceremony vessels and altar pots. North America is anticipated to have the second highest market share for the global Earthenware market. There is a surge in the urbanized population in the region, and people living in the metro cities are generally considered to have a high standard of living. The consumer's spending power for products like home decor has also increased. All these factors are driving the earthenware market in North America.



Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13350



Key players operating in the global Earthenware market are:



• Qihe Longshan black pottery Technology Co., Ltd.

• Shanxi xianglong black pottery handicraft co., Ltd

• Yorkshire

• Jinan Longshan Longyuan Black Pottery Art Co., Ltd

• Hongshan Flowerpot

• Titisinaran

• QuanZheng Red Ceramics Technology Co.Ltd.

• Yixing Wankun

• Jiangsu Sheng Yixing Red Pottery Arts Factory

• liangzi black pottery

• POTTERY MFG

• Linyi Lijun

• ELHO

• Poterie Lorraine



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Earthenware market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Earthenware Market by Type:



• Black Pottery

• Red Pottery

• Others



Global Earthenware Market by Application:



• Flower Pot

• Teapot

• Decorations

• Others



For more information in the analysis of this report, speak to research analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13350



About the report:



The global earthenware market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com ﻿

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com