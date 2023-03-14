Crop Protection Chemicals Market to Reach $84.8 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Crop Protection Chemicals Market by Type (Synthetic [Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides], Biological), Formulation (Solid, Liquid), Mode of Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), Crop Type, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the crop protection chemicals market is expected to reach $84.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Advanced productive agricultural materials are required to meet the growing population's food demand. Over the last several decades, there have been tremendous efforts to improve agricultural yields through the extensive application of crop protection chemicals. However, these chemicals have long-lasting effects on the environment and human beings. Therefore, the use of biological crop protection chemicals (biopesticides) has increased significantly worldwide. Many major market players have invested in the biopesticides market due to the high demand for biopesticides.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing need for low-cost crop protection solutions, increased crop yield and quality, maintaining the minimum residue limit in food products, the increased adoption of advanced agricultural practices and technologies, and rapidly decreasing agricultural land.

Furthermore, the increasing focus on integrated pest management, the growing adoption of biological seed treatment, and emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the crop protection chemical market. However, growing concerns over the chemical residue in the food and stringent and non-standardized regulations are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Based on type, the crop protection chemicals market is segmented into synthetic and biological. In 2023, the synthetic segment is expected to account for the larger share of the crop protection chemicals market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its increasing use in developing countries, ease of availability, high efficiency, and lower cost compared to biological products. However, the biological crop protection chemicals segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of organic farming, growing environmental and public health concerns regarding the use of chemical crop protection products, high demand for chemical residue-free agricultural products, and the initiatives by governments worldwide to promote the use of biological crop protection products.

Based on formulation, the crop protection chemicals market is segmented into liquid formulation and solid formulation. In 2023, the liquid formulation segment is expected to account for the larger share of the crop protection chemicals market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high usage of liquid crop protection chemicals by farmers due to ease of handling, better performance, and easy availability. Furthermore, liquid formulations offer better safety to workers due to the dust associated with dry formulations.

Based on mode of application, the crop protection chemicals market is segmented into foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and other modes of application. In 2023, the foliar spray segment is expected to account for the largest share of the crop protection chemicals market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits offered by the foliar spray technique, such as the uniform distribution of crop protection chemicals, high use efficiency, and minimum to no wastage of crop protection chemicals. However, the seed treatment segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the advancements in seed treatment equipment and the benefits of seed treatment, such as enhanced safety and pest resistance. In this method, microbial pesticides are often applied with chemical pesticides, as chemical pesticides provide early-season control, and microbial pesticides provide extended control.

Based on crop type, the seed treatment market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds, and other crops. In 2023 the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the seed treatment market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need to increase cereal & grain production, minimize cereal & grain loss due to pests and diseases, and the increasing use of these crops in animal feed, biofuel, and starch & ethanol production. However, the oilseeds segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising production of oilseeds to meet the global demand for edible oil and feed meal and the increasing application of oil in biodiesel.

Based on geography, the crop protection chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The fast growth of this regional market is driven by factors such as the huge area under agriculture production, rising demand for high-yield crop products, increasing organic crop production in the region, especially in China & Japan, and the growing support from various organizations & governments to enhance crop cultivation.

Some of the key players operating in this crop protection chemicals market are Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland) (a part of China National Chemical Corporation/ChemChina), BASF SE (Germany), Corteva Inc. (U.S.), UPL Limited (India), Nufarm Limited (Australia), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Valent BioSciences LLC (U.S.), and Croda International Plc (U.K.).

