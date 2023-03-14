The Global Bicycle Lights Market is forecast to grow by 139 mn units during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bicycle Lights Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921155/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bicycle lights market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of bicycle sports events, health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling, and government initiatives to promote cycling.



The bicycle lights market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Head light

• Tail light



By Type

• Aftermarket

• Stock fitted



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing popularity of bicycle rental services as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle lights market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in bicycle lights and incorporation of smart technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the bicycle lights market covers the following areas:

• Bicycle lights market sizing

• Bicycle lights market forecast

• Bicycle lights market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bicycle lights market vendors that include Augusta Benelux BV, Blackburn, Blitzu, Bright Eyes Products, CATEYE Co. Ltd., Cygolite, Garmin Ltd, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Goldmore, Knog Pty Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc., Light and Motion, Lord Benex International Co. Ltd., NiteRider Technical Lighting, Reelight, See.Sense, Serfas, The Smart Bike Lights, TOPEAK Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. Also, the bicycle lights market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

