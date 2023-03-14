The Global Audio Driver IC Market is forecast to grow by $3,128.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audio Driver IC Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821775/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the audio driver IC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing penetration of smart devices, audio amplifiers provide superior sound quality, and high popularity of luxury vehicles.



The audio driver IC market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consumer electronics

• Telecommunication

• Automotive



By Type

• Mono channel

• 2-channel

• 4-channel

• 6-channel



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the popularity of wireless streaming of audio content as one of the prime reasons driving the audio driver IC market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of IoT-enabled smart speakers and rising strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the audio driver IC market covers the following areas:

• Audio driver IC market sizing

• Audio driver IC market forecast

• Audio driver IC market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading audio driver IC market vendors that include ams OSRAM AG, Analog Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corp., Bang and Olufsen Group, Cirrus Logic Inc., ESS Technology Inc., Monolithic Power Systems Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Princeton Technology Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Toshiba Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the audio driver IC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

