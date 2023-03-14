Global Biomass Gasification Market Report 2022: Government-Led Initiatives to Boost Bioenergy Production Bolster Growth

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biomass Gasification Market by Source (Agricultural, Forest, Animal, Municipal), Gasifier Technology (Fixed-bed, Fluidized-bed, Entrained Flow), Application (Power, Chemicals, Hydrogen, Transportation, Ethanol, Biochar) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biomass gasification market is estimated to grow from USD 29 million in 2022 to USD 45 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include the rising demand for combined heat and power plants from rural areas.
Fluidized-bed segment to be fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027
The biomass gasification market, by gasifier technology, is bifurcated into fixed-bed gasifier, fluidized-bed gasifier, entrained-flow gasifier and others. Others segments include plasma gasifier and indirectly heated gasifier. The fluidized-bed segment is expected to dominate in terms of CAGR during the forecast period and this dominance can be attributed to the increasing number of projects of power generation.
Forest waste source segment to be fastest-growing market from 2022 to 2027
The biomass gasification market, by source, is agricultural waste, forest waste, municipal waste and animal waste. The agricultural segment is expected to be the second-largest segment. As agricultural waste is an excellent source of energy which can be converted into fuel, chemicals and power, hence it has seen growth during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Abundant Availability of Biomass Feedstocks
- Government-Led Initiatives to Boost Bioenergy Production
- Increasing Employment Rate in Agriculture Industry and Rural Developments
- Benefits Associated with Green Hydrogen Production Through Biomass Gasification
- Development of Hybrid Micro/Mini-Grids
Restraints
- Variability in Biomass Properties
- High Moisture Content in Feedstocks
- Technical Issues Attributed to Tar Formation
Opportunities
- Green Urea Production Through Decentralized Mode
- Growing Demand for Biofuels
- Potential of Biomass Gasification to be Circular Economy Enabler
Challenges
- Supply Chain Management Issues
- Requirement for High Capital and Operational Expenditure
- Limited Focus on Biomass Gasification Compared with Other Renewable Energy Technologies
- Lack of Linking of Local Decarbonization with National Decarbonization
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|229
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$29 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$45 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Biomass Gasification Market, by Gasifier Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fixed-Bed Gasifier
6.3 Fluidized-Bed Gasifier
6.4 Entrained Flow Gasifier
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Plasma Gasifier
6.5.2 Indirectly Heated Gasifier
7 Biomass Gasification Market, by Source
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Agricultural Waste
7.3 Forest Waste
7.4 Animal Waste
7.5 Municipal Waste
7.5.1 Industrial Waste
7.5.2 Solid Waste and Sewage
8 Biomass Gasification Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Power Generation
8.3 Hydrogen Generation
8.4 Chemicals
8.5 Transportation Fuel
8.6 Ethanol
8.7 Biochar
9 Biomass Gasification Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Ankur Scientific
- Bellwether Recuperative Gasification Ltd.
- Bio Energy Netherlands Bv
- Chanderpur Group
- Cosmo Powertech Pvt. Ltd.
- DP Cleantech
- Enerkem
- Enersol Biopower
- Eqtec
- Fulcrum Bioenergy
- Husk Power Systems
- Infinite Energy
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Recor
- Regawatt GmbH
- Sg H2 Energy
- Shanghai Haiqi Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.
- Syncraft
- Syntech Bioenergy, LLC
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc.
- Thyssenkrupp AG
- Urjagen Pvt Ltd.
- Valmet
- Yosemite Clean Energy
