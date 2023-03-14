Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Disease Treatment Market Report 2023: Featuring Exponential Biotherapies, AM-Pharma, RenalGuard Solutions, Angion Biomedica, Sentien, Nikkiso, AtoxBio, & Baxter

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Disease Treatment Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Acute kidney injury disease treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.07% during the forecast period to reach US$34.596 billion by 2027, from US$29.976 billion in 2020.



Acute kidney failure is a rapid loss of the kidney's ability to remove waste and help balance fluids and electrolytes in the body. It is an acute inflammation of the kidney that impairs kidney function. The causes include decreased blood flow, autoimmune kidney disease, urinary tract blockage, blood clotting in kidney blood vessels, and pregnancy complications.

The most common test to diagnose acute kidney disease is urine analysis wherein a urine sample is taken by a doctor that studies the physical, microscopic, and chemical appearance of the urine. Dialysis and RRT (Renal Replacement Therapy) are the most common treatments to heal the kidneys. Furthermore, the rise in the number of elderly people is increasing the demand for acute kidney disease treatment.



An increase in the geriatric population is expected to boost the acute kidney injury disease treatment market.



The increase in the elderly population is increasing the risks of chronic diseases as a result of aging, and weakness in the body. As per WHO, the number of people aged 60 years and above outnumbered the number of children in 2020. Additionally, the pace of population aging is much faster than it was in the past owing to unhealthy physical and social environments, poor eating habits, and intake of toxins such as alcohol and tobacco.

Moreover, the prevalence of diabetes, high blood pressure, and bladder issues are further increasing the risk for acute kidney disease which is further rising the demand for acute kidney disease treatment via intake of antibiotics, dialysis, and by use of a urinary catheter. As per National Kidney Foundation, more than 80% of patients who receive acute kidney failure treatment belong to affluent countries with universal access to healthcare facilities.

As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, approximately 2 in 1000 Americans are living with end-stage kidney disease with 71% on dialysis and 29% with a kidney transplant. The increase in kidney diseases is further increasing the need for accurate and efficient treatment.



However, the absence of quality healthcare facilities in developing countries and rising medicare costs without insurance or any financial support can hinder the growth of the acute kidney injury disease treatment market.

Product Offerings

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline - by EBI. It is a leading product of the company that prevents tissue damage from fluid overload and is applicable for all conditions that result in fluid overload and hemodynamic instability such as viral infections with lung edema. Moreover, the product is targeted to prevent acute kidney injury.

RenalGuard Therapy- by Renalguard. Renalguard's acute kidney injury treatment solutions are intended to use for 14 days of temporary replacement of urine output by infusing a matched volume of a sterile replacement solution that can maintain the patient's intravascular fluid volume. Furthermore, the device is CE-marked for sale in Europe and other countries of the world.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to gain a significant share of the acute kidney injury disease treatment market.



North America has an increasing number of people suffering from kidney failure. The key reasons for it include alcoholic habits, diabetes, and increased blood pressure among the elderly which rises the risk for acute kidney failure in the region. According to CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), 37.3 million people have diabetes in the USA and 28.7 million people are diagnosed with it. Furthermore, binge drinking has harmful effects on health causing acute kidney failure and regular heavy drinking has further doubled the risk for chronic kidney disease which has increased the need for acute kidney treatment. Moreover, RRT is used increasingly used in the treatment of kidneys that replaces the waste filtering functions of the kidney.

Market Segmentation:



By Diagnosis

Urine Tests

Blood Tests

Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR)

Imaging tests

Kidney Biopsy

By Type of RRT

Continuous

Intermittent

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $29.98 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $34.6 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET, BY DIAGNOSIS

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Urine tests

5.3. Blood Tests

5.4. Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR)

5.5. Imaging Tests

5.6. Kidney Biopsy



6. ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY DISEASE TREATMENT MARKET, BY TYPE OF RRT

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Continuous

6.3. Intermittent



7. ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY DISEASE TREATMENT, BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Exponential Biotherapies, Inc.

NIKKISO AMERICA, INC.

AM-Pharma

RenalGuard Solutions, Inc.

Angion Biomedica Corp.

AtoxBio

Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.

Baxter

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc75bc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment