The Global Supercomputer Market is forecast to grow by $17,555.45 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.83% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Supercomputer Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647379/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the supercomputer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by commercial customers increasingly adopting supercomputing systems, increasing utilization of big data analytics, and high demand from the government sector owing to national security concerns.



The supercomputer market is segmented as below:

By OS

• Linux

• UNIX

• Mixed

• Windows



By End-user

• Government entities

• Scientific research and academic institutions

• Commercial industries



By Processor Type

• Intel

• IBM (Power)

• AMD

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of cloud as one of the prime reasons driving the supercomputer market growth during the next few years. Also, software issues affecting performance and focus on energy-efficient supercomputing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the supercomputer market covers the following areas:

• Supercomputer market sizing

• Supercomputer market forecast

• Supercomputer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading supercomputer market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Atos SE, Cerebras Systems Inc., CoreWeave, Dell Technologies Inc., Ford Motor Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Apple Inc., and Fujitsu Ltd. Also, the supercomputer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647379/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________