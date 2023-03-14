Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 1470.88 Million by 2032 - Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the peptide and anticoagulant drugs market will grow from USD 884.29 million in 2022 and reach USD 1470.8 million by 2032. Most chronic disorders can be managed by consuming prescribed peptides and anticoagulant drugs. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are investing in the drug development process, providing lucrative growth opportunities to the peptide and anticoagulant drugs market. Further, with the growing incidence of cancer, diabetes, neurological disorder and other chronic disorders, the consumption of peptide and anticoagulant drugs has increased.



Key Insight of the Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the peptide and anticoagulant drugs market. Key factors favouring the growth of North America's peptide and anticoagulant drugs market include the high incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The demand for specific disease treatment has increased in countries such as U.S. and Canada. Many companies have their base in the U.S. owing to the availability of advanced research and development facilities. Further, a more significant number of Americans are suffering from neurological disorders, and thus this is leading to deeper penetration of the peptide and anticoagulant drugs market.



The antibiotic segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The peptide drug type segment is divided into antibiotic, hormonal, antifungal, and ace inhibitor. The antibiotic segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Small peptides, known as antibiotic peptides, play a significant role in the innate immune systems and are abundant in nature. Antibiotic peptides are small bioactive proteins that have attracted much attention as potential next-generation antibiotics.



The edoxaban segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The anticoagulant drug type segment includes heparin, edoxaban, apixaban, dabigatran, rivaroxaban and others. The edoxaban segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Edoxaban, an oral active Factor inhibitor, is an anticoagulant for potentially treating cardiovascular conditions such as non-valvular atrial fibrillation and venous thromboembolism.



The injectable segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The administration route segment includes oral, injectable and others. The injectable segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The injectable peptide and anticoagulant drugs release the medication slowly into the bloodstream. These are injectable drugs for patients suffering from chronic illness. The injects work faster as compared to oral medications.



The cancer segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment includes neurological disorders, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and infectious diseases. The cancer segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Peptide and anticoagulant drugs are now increasingly used to treat cancer patients. These drugs have historically been employed to prevent cardiovascular, diabetes and neurological disorders. Still, their ability to generate and increase antigen-specific immune responses has long been recognized as a potentially beneficial tool in cancer treatment.



Advancement in market



In December 2020, a significant player, Natco Pharma, announced the launch of their new anticoagulant medication, Rivaroxaban. This medication helps in the treatment and prevention of blood clotting.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing demand for peptide and anticoagulant drugs



Peptide and anticoagulant drug medication research has made considerable progress recently because of novel modification, production, and analytic tools. Peptides have been created and modified utilizing both chemical and biological methods, coupled with novel design and delivery strategies, which have helped to overcome the inherent disadvantages of peptides and have permitted the continuous growth of this discipline. Various natural and engineered peptides have been discovered and researched, covering numerous therapeutic applications. Therapeutic peptides often serve as ion channel ligands, neurotransmitters, or anti-infective drugs. They attach to cell surface receptors and cause intracellular actions with high affinity and specificity, with a similar mechanism of action to biologics, including therapeutic proteins and antibodies.



Restraint: Complications and side-effects associated with peptide and anticoagulant drugs



There are several side effects associated with peptide and anticoagulant drugs. The potential risks sometimes lead to the excessive thinning of blood, which leads to internal bleeding. The patient may also suffer from side effects, including severe bruising, bloody vomiting or coughing and persistent nosebleeds. Thus, the prevalence of this side effect is hindering market growth.



Opportunity: Increasing prevalence of chronic disease



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases has increased health awareness, especially among the working and geriatric population. These chronic diseases cause an increase in weight and lifestyle changes. Also, it can cause acute pain, which can be highly uncomfortable for the patient. The rise in consumption of packaged foods and the adoption of bad habits can worsen the effect of such diseases on the patient. The increasing cases of mortality by heart diseases, cancer and respiratory issues have shifted consumers' preference towards peptide and anticoagulant drugs that can maintain the cholesterol level and health of nervous systems and also helps to manage diabetes. Regularly consuming peptides and anticoagulant drugs can quickly cure many health problems at home without undergoing surgical procedures.



Challenge: Stringent regulations for product approval



Regulatory restrictions vary depending on whether a peptide and anticoagulant drug is intended to be used as a medicine or a food supplement. If the peptide and anticoagulant are designed for medicine, they must undergo the same FDA approval process as any other novel therapeutic agent. Before an experimental or biological product can be administered to humans, the FDA must submit and approve an Investigational New Drug application.



Some of the major players operating in the peptide and anticoagulant drugs market are:



• Baxter

• Celsus

• Biofer

• Hemmo Pharma

• AmbioPharm

• Wockhardt

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

• Bachem

• Pfizer

• Leo Pharma

• Abbott Laboratories

• Takeda

• Aspen

• Teva

• Eli Lilly

• Sanofi

• Novo Nordisk

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Mylan N.V.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Novartis AG

• Merck & Co., Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Peptide Drug Type:



• Antibiotic

• Hormonal

• Antifungal

• ACE Inhibitor

• Others



By Anticoagulant Drug Type:



• Heparin

• Edoxaban

• Apixaban

• Dabigatran

• Rivaroxaban

• Others



By Administration Route:



• Oral

• Injectable

• Others



By Application:



• Neurological Disorders

• Metabolic Disorders

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Diabetes

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular Disorder

• Infectious Diseases

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



