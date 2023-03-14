Growth Opportunities in the Global Real-time Monitoring of GHG Emissions Market 2023:Technologies for Digital Climate Monitoring Solutions to Accelerate Urban Transitions Towards a Net-zero Future

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Climate-smart Cities: Growth Opportunities in the Global Real-time Monitoring of GHG Emissions Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This study provides an analysis of the key cities around the world best positioned to implement smart emission monitoring solutions in the short, medium, and long terms. Cities account for 70% of global emissions and therefore play key roles in the transition towards a low-carbon economy. New technologies play an important role in this transition. Next-generation climate intelligence solutions that combine real-time datasets with artificial intelligence (AI) benefit all urban stakeholders, enabling effective and innovative communication and exchange of information.

Real-time monitoring of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in urban spaces help stakeholders prioritize, plan, implement, and monitor science-based measures in a transparent manner. Access to relevant information on emission reduction and related costs helps urban planners break down their strategies by key sectors and finance and monetize climate projects through carbon markets. The global market for real-time GHG monitoring solutions reached $350.0 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $1,453.4 million in 2030 at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%.

This report explains the digital components of real-time emissions monitoring systems and examines how digital solutions can drive the global transition towards a net-zero economy. It analyzes the highest urban GHG emitters in the world, identifies the key addressable city sectors for relevant climate actions, and examines the benefits of emerging climate technologies, focusing on key market drivers and restraints. The report identifies the main stakeholders along the value chain and provides an overview of the companies to watch and the new business models in this space. The study also highlights successful case studies and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the development of climate technologies for urban applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Gas

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Digital Solutions of Real-time Emissions Monitoring

Digital Solutions Pushing Transition Towards Climate Zero

Total Global GHG Emissions

Global GHG Emissions by Key Regions

The City as a GHG Emission Hot Spot - Main Contributing Sectors in Scope 1, 2, and 3

City GHG Emissions by Key Economic Sectors

Global GHG Emissions by Key Cities

Key Addressable City Sectors for Climate Actions

Roadmap to Integrated Urban Sustainability for Climate-smart Cities

Leveraging Digital Technologies in Accelerating Net-zero Actions

Cutting City Emissions with Climate Technology to Mitigate Climate Change with Short-term and Long-term Returns on Investments (ROI)

Key Benefits of Real-time Emissions Monitoring

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Regional Hot Spots

Net-zero Targets by Key Countries

Net-zero Targets by Key Cities

Real-time Monitoring of GHG Emissions Growth Opportunity Index by Region

Regional Hot Spots - EU Cities at the Forefront of Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation

Regional Hot Spots - 100 Climate-neutral and Smart Cities

Regional Hot Spots - Canadian Cities Leading the North American Transition

Regional Hot Spots - US Cities Race to Zero

Regional Hot Spots - US Cities Focus on Economic Development Along Decarbonization Strategies

Regional Hot Spots - Brazil and Argentina at the Forefront of City-led Initiatives for Latin America

Regional Hot Spots - Other Large Latin American Cities Setting Transition Initiatives for the Region

Regional Case Study - Innovative Bussiness Models with ZEBRA Financial Commitment Supporting Zero-emission Bus Fleet Transition in Latin America

Regional Hot Spots - Low-carbon Living Strategies with Innovative City-oriented Projects Driving Net-zero 2050 Projects across the Middle East

Regional Hot Spots - Australian Cities Leading with Ambitious Targets to Reach Net-zero Targets before 2050

Regional Hot Spots - The Asia-Pacific Accelerating Efforts to Develop Deep Decarbonization Sectoral Pathways along Urbanization

Regional Hot Spots - High-density Southeast Asian Cities Focusing on Energy Efficiency and Net-zero Buildings

Regional Hot Spots - Chinese Industrial Cities set Ambitious Emission Targets but face Significant Challenges and Urgent Need for High-scale Transition

4 Stakeholder Analysis and Companies to Watch

New Business Model - City-Business Partnership

Case Study 1 - Dijon to become the First Global City to Monitor CO2 Emissions in Real Time

Case Study 2 - Satellite Images & Big Data Analytics to Generate Digital Twin to Model Urban Sustainability in Turin, Italy

Case Study 3 - Ecopia AI's Digital Twin to Support Canadian Cities' 2050 Net-zero Target

Development of City-Business Partnerships among Key Stakeholders in the Value Chain

Examples of Key Stakeholders in the Value Chain

Stack of Climate-tech Services for City-Business Partnerships

Companies to Watch - Active Stimulators of Climate Change Mitigation

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: IoT Sensors for Urban Applications

Growth Opportunity 2: Earth Observation Satellite Imagery to Identify Emission Hot Spots in Cities

Growth Opportunity 3: Big-Data-Analytics-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 4: Urban-proven Sensors for Marine Emission Monitoring in Coastal Cities

Growth Opportunity 5: Verification of Carbon Tracking for RCC

